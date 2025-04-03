Chris Pratt is back in action — and if his words are anything to go by, The Terminal List Season 2 is going to be next-level. Speaking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon while promoting his upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy, Pratt offered a major update on Amazon’s hit action series, and his excitement about the upcoming season couldn't be more evident.

The first season of the show was a massive hit for Prime Video, racking up massive viewership numbers as the way it approached both government corruption but also PTSD seemed to really strike a chord with audiences. Now, according to Pratt, the Terminal List universe is gearing up the next stage. “I just got back from Africa. We've already started filming. It's going to be un-fucking-real, dude. I'm telling you,” Pratt said. “The footage we've gotten already, we've set the bar so high for ourselves. We're taking it out of the darkness of, like, the psychological thriller with an unreliable narrator and moving it into the world of true global spycraft.”

That pivot mirrors author Jack Carr’s original books, which escalate from intense psychological drama to globe-trotting espionage across the series. According to Pratt, that’s by design: “We're following the sequence of the books.”

What Will Season 2 of 'The Terminal List' Be About?

Season 1, based on Carr’s first novel, followed Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) through a gritty, mind-bending conspiracy thriller. Now, the story is expanding in scope and ambition — and so is the cast. “We've got a really great supporting cast,” Pratt teased. He also confirmed that the upcoming prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, led by Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, will play a key role in setting up the second season.

“It seeds a lot of the characters that appear in the second book. So, the Mo Farooq character, the Raife Hastings character, all the characters from the book — we'll get to know them through that series. So by the time they come into this, it's going to be out of this world, dude. I'm really fucking pumped. It's going to be so good.”

One major highlight of the new season is its location work, something Pratt is especially proud of. “Dude, I'm telling you. Look, we just started, but we set the bar really high with where we started. I mean, we shot in Africa for the Hastings Ranch. The bar is set really high. We just gotta keep it going.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Terminal List. Watch our interview with Pratt above.