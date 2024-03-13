The Big Picture Prime Video begins filming for the thriller series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf with stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch.

The prequel series depicts a dangerous government conspiracy involving James Reece and the emotional impact of war.

Dark Wolf's creative team includes Jack Carr, David DiGilio, and Antoine Fuqua, promising an intense action-thriller experience.

Prime Video has just announced the first day of filming for their upcoming thriller series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The streamer updated their Instagram profile with set photos of the first day of production, alongside a shot of stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in costume for the prequel series. The cast also includes Luke Hemsworth and Tom Hopper. Pratt and Kitsch are reprising their roles as James Reece and Ben Edwards from The Terminal List, while Hopper is a new character known as Raife Hastings.

The prequel series is set five years prior to the events of The Terminal List, where Reece gets caught up in a dangerous government conspiracy that puts the lives of everyone he loves in imminent danger. The upcoming series shows the team's struggle with the grim aspects of war and its emotional impact, while also giving some background on how Reece, Edwards, and their team members end up where they are.

Who's Behind 'The Terminal List'?

Image via Prime Video

Jack Carr, the writer behind the Terminal List books that led to both the original series and its prequel, is teaming up with David DiGilio, the man responsible for adapting the books into a show for Prime Video, to bring us Dark Wolf. They're joined by Antoine Fuqua, the director behind hits like The Equalizer and Training Day, who's also helping produce the series.

In a chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub about The Equalizer 3, Fuqua talked about how he's involved with Dark Wolf, too. Fuqua has ambitions of stepping behind the camera and is hoping to direct an episode or two with Pratt in them, as long as he can find the time in his busy schedule. With such a skilled group at the helm, Dark Wolf is poised to be another hit for fans of action thrillers, crafted by experts familiar with the intricacies of the action and thriller genres. When the series was announced, Pratt offered the following statement:

“This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spin-off series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List .”

The Terminal List Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video. A second season of the main series is also set to continue Reece's violent dive down the rabbit hole. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on Dark Wolf, as well as the second season of The Terminal List. See the new images below.

