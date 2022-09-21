To fans of Lieutenant Commander James Reece, it's time to breathe easy and calm jittery nerves as the Commander himself has firmly hinted at a return "to the well." The Terminal List's lead Chris Pratt has revealed that more action awaits viewers in the Amazon Prime action thriller beyond the 8-episode first season that premiered on the streamer on July 1, according to Deadline.

Pratt made this known today during his appearance on the Danger Close podcast hosted by Jack Carr the author of the best-selling The Terminal List book from which the series is adapted. Asked about the chances of another season, Pratt replied saying; “To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about." Further adding; “We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away.” Carr also reiterated Pratt's comments adding; “There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed.”

The future of the series has been debated among fans given the mixed critical reviews the show received upon its premiere. Chief among the bone of contention has been its revenge plot line which has been described as being rather too cliché and offering no new perspective. Regardless, fans have considered it to be an entertaining watch, praising the cinematography and action sequences. Despite the criticism, The Terminal List has racked up an average of 1.6 billion minute views for its 8-episode first season. While Prime Video is yet to officially announce a second season for the show, it seems highly likely given those thumping numbers. In the ever-raging war of streaming giants, Prime Video seems to have emerged as the victor when it comes to the action genre with a slew of action-revenge films under its belt, including Stefano Sollima's Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan.

Image via Amazon Studios

In The Terminal List, Pratt's James Reece embarks on a ruthless revenge mission after his Navy SEAL team is ambushed while executing a high-stakes mission. He survives the ambush returning home in a perplexed state that leaves him with distorted memories. Somehow, he's able to put the pieces together conceiving a strong suspicion of foul play. Subsequent events help to cement his suspicions leading him to his quest of questioning and often torturing his suspects on his path to seek answers.

In addition to Pratt, the show stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Arlo Mertz. Pratt also executive produces alongside Antoine Fuqua who directed the pilot episode and David DiGilio who serves as the screenwriter. Other producers are Carr, David Auge, Jon Schumacher, and Daniel Shattuck.

All 8 episodes of The Terminal List are available to stream on Prime Video.

