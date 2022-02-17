Chris Pratt has had a busy few years, and the actor is showing no signs of slowing down. Today, Prime Video revealed a first look at his role in their new original series The Terminal List. Set to land on Prime Video on July 1, the show will drop all eight episodes at once, so you can totally binge out.

Pulling its story from Jack Carr’s best-selling novel of the same name, the series will center around Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) who, while on a risky assignment, finds himself and the rest of his team trapped by their enemies with no choice but to fight their way out. After surviving the rival force’s attack, Reece excitedly heads back home to his family.While happy to be home, the events of the deadly encounter begin to haunt the soldier, and he wonders if there was anything he could have done for a better outcome. After launching his own investigation into the ambush, Reece soon begins to travel down a tumultuous and twisted road, uncovering lie after lie surrounding those that sent the team of Navy SEALs on the ill-fated mission. As truths are discovered, he starts to see that not all is as it seems and that he and his loved ones may not be safe.

Our first look at the military based series shows us a frustrated looking, stubbly faced Pratt, dragging a presumed enemy across the ground. Decked out in military garb, Pratt’s Reece dons an all black shirt covered with a bulletproof vest, complete with a myriad of weapons and tools affixed to it. With a gun hanging from his side, Pratt trudges through the rain, pulling the unknown man behind him.

Joining Pratt to bring the military thriller to life will be Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

Not only is Pratt leading the new series, but the Jurassic World star will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jon Schumacher for Indivisible Productions with Fuqua Films' Antoine Fuqua also executive producing. In the past Fuqua Films has brought fans blockbuster hits including Training Day and The Equalizer. Daniel Shattuck and David DiGilio, who co-penned the series, with the latter acting as showrunner, will join the executive production team alongside the book’s author, Carr. Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media act as co-producers on the action packed series.

With guaranteed blockbuster hits coming out soon(ish), including Jurassic World Dominion and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt is bound to shine in The Terminal List when it lands on Prime Video on July 1.

