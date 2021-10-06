This year marks the 30th Anniversary of James Cameron's influential and iconic film, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. To celebrate the occasion, Lionsgate has announced a brand new Blu-Ray Steelbook for the film. Today, they announce the release date for the Steelbook will be in November.

This brand new Blu-Ray Steelbook will be exclusive to Best Buy and will be restoring the 1991 classic into 4K Ultra HD, a process overseen by Cameron himself, which should appease those who were critical of the previous transfer. Along with the updated visuals and sound, the film will also a collection of bonus content and features, including a brand new documentary.

T2: Reprogramming The Terminator- A brand new 55 minute Terminator 2 documentary featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Edward Furlong, and more.

2 Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary.

2 Feature Commentaries.

“The Making of T2”- 30-Minute Featurette.

View 3 Different Versions of the Film.

Trailers.

The Steelbook will also have all new artwork by artists Orlando Arocena and Tracie Ching.

Terminator 2 is considered a fan favorite entry in the long running series and is still seen over a quarter century after its release to be one of the best films to come out of its decade and is in the conversation of the best action film ever made. With a powerhouse cast of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong and Robert Patrick, the film went on to receive numerous accolades including being nominated for six Academy Awards, taking home four of them for "Best Makeup," "Best Sound," "Best Sound Effects Editing," and "Best Visual Effects." The film was also awarded the honor "Best Movie" at the 1992 MTV Movie Awards.

The Terminator 2: Judgement Day 4K Ultra HD Steelbook will release on November 23 exclusively at Best Buy and will cost $27.99, it is available to pre-order here. You can read the synopsis for the all-time classic action film down below.

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son, John — the future leader of the human resistance against the machines — from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate him while he’s still a child. Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone, however. The human resistance has managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun.

