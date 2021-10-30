Earlier this week, Arcade1Up announced an upcoming home version of their popular arcade game adaptation of the classic film Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film originally debuted in 1991 and was produced, written, and directed by renowned filmmaker James Cameron. Terminator 2 was ridiculously popular when it first debuted and it remains a cultural phenomenon that to this day, with people still parroting famous lines from the film like "I'll be back," "No problemo," and "Come with me if you want to live."

The home version of this classic arcade game will be available for pre-order next month, just in time for the holidays and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The Terminator-themed arcade game has the same red and blue two-gun setup that was originally available in arcades across the country—but you won't have to keep begging mom and dad for more quarters in order to play it within the comforts of your own home.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the 'Terminator' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)The announcement was accompanied by a 46-second announcement trailer on the Arcade1Up official YouTube channel. It shows two players side by side, mowing down metallic androids in order to slow their wanton destruction. Among other things, the arcade unit features the Terminator 2: Judgment Day game, behind-the-scenes footage, a Wi-Fi leaderboard, two guns with force feedback, a light-up Marquee, and a riser.

The final product, once assembled, is just under 82 lbs and stands about five and a half feet high. It has adjustable volume and comes with an anti-tip over a strap for safety. Arcade1Up will make pre-orders available starting November 1st. They have not yet announced the MSRP. Check out the arcade machine below:

