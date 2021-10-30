Earlier this week, Arcade1Up announced an upcoming home version of their popular arcade game adaptation of the classic film Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film originally debuted in 1991 and was produced, written, and directed by renowned filmmaker James Cameron. Terminator 2 was ridiculously popular when it first debuted and it remains a cultural phenomenon that to this day, with people still parroting famous lines from the film like "I'll be back," "No problemo," and "Come with me if you want to live."

The home version of this classic arcade game will be available for pre-order next month, just in time for the holidays and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The Terminator-themed arcade game has the same red and blue two-gun setup that was originally available in arcades across the country—but you won't have to keep begging mom and dad for more quarters in order to play it within the comforts of your own home.

terminator-2-arnold-schwarzenegger
Image via TriStar Pictures

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the 'Terminator' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)The announcement was accompanied by a 46-second announcement trailer on the Arcade1Up official YouTube channel. It shows two players side by side, mowing down metallic androids in order to slow their wanton destruction. Among other things, the arcade unit features the Terminator 2: Judgment Day game, behind-the-scenes footage, a Wi-Fi leaderboard, two guns with force feedback, a light-up Marquee, and a riser.

The final product, once assembled, is just under 82 lbs and stands about five and a half feet high. It has adjustable volume and comes with an anti-tip over a strap for safety. Arcade1Up will make pre-orders available starting November 1st. They have not yet announced the MSRP. Check out the arcade machine below:

Terminator-2-Arcade
Image via Arcade 1 Up
Arcade1Up
Image via Arcade 1 Up
Arcade1UpTerminator
Image via Arcade 1 Up
Acrade1Up-Terminator
Image via Arcade 1 Up
Arcade1Up-Terminator-2
Image via Arcade 1 Up

KEEP READING: 'Tron' Arcade1Up Machine Coming This Holiday Season Along With 'Ridge Racer' and 'Killer Instinct'

halloween-poster-tyler-stout-social
John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Gets New Glow in the Dark Variant Poster by Tyler Stout and Grey Matter Art

Find out when and where the poster goes on sale.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Ashley Bubp (276 Articles Published)

Ashley has been writing about the gaming and entertainment industry since 2013 when she was a senior featured content contributor at DMFiat.com. She's covered a wide variety of news topics with a particular interest in the ever-expanding TTRPG scene on Twitch and YouTube. Outside of gaming and entertainment news, she has been a professional freelance copywriter for the last 10 years, has two short stories published in the Chimeraverse Short Story Collection for popular indie comic Incident Report, and is in the process of self-publishing her creative work on her still-under-construction personal blog.

More From Ashley Bubp