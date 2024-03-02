The Big Picture Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a rare action film that exceeds the original with memorable characters and scenes.

The original (also known as alternate) ending would have brought conclusive hope and ended the franchise, preventing unnecessary sequels.

James Cameron changed the original ending two days before release to keep the film's darker tone in sync.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is considered one of the greatest action movies ever made. James Cameron's 1991 sequel to his 1984 film, The Terminator, is the rare followup that's even better than its iconic original. It turned star Arnold Schwarzenegger into the most famous person on the planet, but that success also meant that the burgeoning franchise couldn't stay down. It took a dozen years, but Arnold returned (James Cameron and Linda Hamilton did not) for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines in 2003.

While not horrible, it couldn't live up to the first two films. Hollywood didn't care, as three more films came out after, but without Cameron, the convoluted plots turned the series into a mess that was a shell of what it had once been. If you wish the movies had ended after the second one, well, that's exactly what almost happened. James Cameron filmed a different ending for Terminator 2: Judgment Day that would have killed the franchise before it got out of control, not by killing everyone off, but by giving us a finale with too much hope.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' Has a Cautiously Optimistic Ending

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is an excellent movie. James Cameron took the greatness of his first movie, which was almost like a slasher with a killer robot, and turned it into a wider scoped action film, similar to how he transformed Ridley Scott's Alien into his Aliens the decade before. The chase scenes, the effects, the score, the badass heroism of Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor, a jaw-dropping villain in Robert Partrick's T-1000, and the heart-warming father and son-like relationship between Schwarzenegger's Terminator and Edward Furlong's John Connor made for an instant classic. Then there's that ending. We knew the T-1000 would be defeated, but we weren't ready for the tears that flowed as the now-good guy Terminator was lowered down into the molten lava to his own death.

It was the only way his character arc could be completed, but as for Sarah and John Connor, we got a more hopeful ending. After Arnold gives his thumbs up before his computer system shuts down, we cut to a close-up shot of a road at night moving swiftly by as a voice-over from Sarah Connor says, "The unknown future rolls toward us. I face it for the first time with a sense of hope, because if a machine, a Terminator, can learn the value of human life, maybe we can too." Cue Brad Fiedel's pulse-pounding score.

These words don't offer finality, telling us that everything is going to be okay, and the threat is over forever, but that humanity still has a chance if it can learn. The Terminator had a similar ending, with Sarah having lost the father of her unborn child, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), but having killed the Terminator sent to kill her, she looks out to the horizon where the afternoon sky is darkening. When a young boy says, "There is a storm coming," a strong and determined Sarah says, "I know." In both films, Sarah is hopeful, but also resilient and ready. In Cameron's original ending for Terminator 2, that wouldn't have mattered, as he showed us a future where humanity had made it.

What Was 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day's Original Ending?

The original ending to Terminator 2: Judgment Day still plays out the same until the very last minute. (Sorry, in this version Arnold's character still dies.) It's after his life does end, however, that we get a different final scene. Instead of a dark road flying by and talk of humans learning the value of human life, we cut to a scene of Washington D.C. thirty years later with futuristic buildings surrounding the Capitol. Again, Sarah Connor speaks in voice-over, but she has much more on her mind. She says:

"August 29, 1997 came and went. Nothing much happened. Michael Jackson turned 40. There was no Judgment Day. People went to work as they always do; laughed, complained, watched TV, made love. I wanted to run through the street yelling, to grab them all and say, 'Every day from this day on is a gift. Use it well.' Instead, I got drunk. That was thirty years ago. But the dark future which never came still exists for me. And it always will, like the traces of a dream."

The camera pans over to show an elderly Sarah sitting on a bench at a park speaking these words into a recorder. She looks over at an older John Connor, smiling as he pushes his young daughter on a swing. Sarah reveals that he's a U.S. Senator now, and with this his new battlefield, common sense and hope are his weapons. Sarah's granddaughter then runs over to have her shoes tied, before running away laughing. "The luxury of hope was given to me by The Terminator," Sarah says, before speaking the familiar words of a Terminator learning the value of human life.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day's Original Ending Might've Prevented Unnecessary Sequels

This ending to Terminator 2: Judgment Day ends the possibility of more sequels on the spot. It's as hopeful as you can get, with the future shown completely. Humanity makes it and Skynet never strikes again, allowing everyone to live while John grows up and becomes a father and Sarah grows old. We know Terminators are never seen again, which makes a Terminator 3 and anything else impossible.

James Cameron was aware of this when he spoke about the alternate ending for a DVD special feature. As he wrote the script, he wanted to do a full circle from the beginning, where the opening shows a playground in the future being blasted and destroyed, but in the end we come back to that same playground on the same date and find it to be fine. Cameron said:

"And it was somehow, in a sense, tonally unconnected to the rest of the film. There was a sense of, why tie it up with a bow? If the future is changeable, then the battle is something which has to be fought continuously."

The decision to change the ending was made just two days before the film was to go to print. Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a fun movie, but it is a darker one. The original ending was too cheery and finite, which didn't go with the tone of everything that had just happened before it. This meant that the franchise would have died as everyone lived, but looking back on it now, that would have been the better option. Four more films have come out since Terminator 2. Though Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines was okay, and Terminator: Salvation had its moments, Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate were cash grabs with plots so confusing that audiences couldn't make sense of the constantly changing timelines. Without James Cameron's further involvement, it fell apart. Maybe one day Hollywood can learn the value of stopping while it's ahead before sucking an IP dry.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is available to stream on Paramount+.

