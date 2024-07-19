The Big Picture Terminator 2: Judgment Day joins Peacock's catalog, taking audiences back to the iconic world of John Connor and the menacing machines.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in this sequel, with Robert Patrick impressing as the advanced T-1000 cyborg.

Despite the success of Terminator 2, the future of the franchise remains uncertain after the underwhelming box office performance of Dark Fate.

Peacock is getting ready for Judgment Day. The streaming platform has announced that Terminator 2: Judgment Day has become a part of their catalog. The unforgettable sequel directed by James Cameron took the narrative established in the first movie and gave it a whole new meaning. Audiences were ready to dive back into the world that needed John Connor (Edward Furlong) to be protected at all costs. And the threatening machine portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger who served as the first movie's antagonist came back as a protector during the second installment. The fate of humanity was at stake in the classic 1991 blockbuster.

After the first Terminator movie became a massive hit at the box office, TriStar Pictures was ready for the development of a sequel to begin. Cameron wrote the screenplay for Terminator 2: Judgement Day alongside William Wisher. When it was clear that the team needed a new face for this installment's villain, Robert Patrick was cast as the T-1000. The new Terminator model impressed audiences with his ability to shape-shift and move at an incredible speed. The actor had previously been seen in Die Hard 2 and Eye of the Eagle by that point of his career, but his performance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day cemented his legacy in the history of pop culture.

Linda Hamilton returned as Sarah Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The fearless action hero had to keep her son safe from the deadly machine coming after him, in the sequel that managed to earn more than $500 million at the global box office. While she portrayed one of the most important characters in the franchise, Connor wouldn't return to the time-traveling series until the release of Terminator: Dark Fate. Hamilton will also be seen in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, where she'll play an undisclosed role.

What's Next for the 'Terminator' Franchise?

Close

While the franchise seemed to be at the top of its game back when Terminator 2: Judgment Day was released, the box office performance of Terminator: Dark Fate turned out to be disappointing for the studio. Despite introducing Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta as potential new faces of the franchise, the sequel failed to launch the next few years of storytelling for the Terminator. No plans for another installment have been officially announced, meaning that Peacock is giving fans the opportunity to enjoy some of the best action the series has to offer by adding Terminator 2: Judgment Day to their catalog.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is now streaming on Peacock.