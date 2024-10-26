It's hard to believe that it's been 40 years since The Terminator hit theaters on October 26th, 1984, shocking audiences just in time for Halloween. The big names that we take for granted nowadays, James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger, were only just getting their start in the movie business, and this success (which raked in nearly $80 million at the box office) was responsible for putting them on the map. The Terminator would go on to spawn a motion picture franchise of its own, which expanded into television, animation, video games, comic books, and more. Though the original film is often overshadowed by its best sequel (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), The Terminator is still a powerful feat of filmmaking that remains at the top of its game even decades later.

How Did 'The Terminator' Even Get Made?

When James Cameron first dreamed up The Terminator, he was still working on Piranha II: The Spawning. Falling under the weather while traveling abroad, he had a strange fever dream that would forever change the trajectory of his career. "It was the image of a chrome skeleton emerging from a fire," he told the British Film Institute in 2021, revealing that when he awoke, he immediately began drawing the figure. From there, he got to work on the script, collaborating closely with his friend William Wisher Jr. The two were inspired by the success of John Carpenter's Halloween, which had effectively reinvented the slasher sub-genre, and the results eventually became The Terminator.

"John Carpenter was the guy I idolized the most," Cameron once explained. "He made Halloween for $30,000 or something. That was everyone’s break-in dream, to do a stylish horror movie." Though various studios were interested in Cameron's idea, his insistence that he direct the picture himself was a turn-off for many. Eventually, producer Gale Anne Hurd took a chance and offered to buy the rights to The Terminator for only $1, with the promise that Cameron could direct. Though Cameron would later regret selling the rights, it was the only way to get the movie made. Getting the rest of their funding together was tougher, until Cameron turned to the Hemdale Film Corporation.

In The Futurist: The Life and Films of James Cameron, author Rebecca Keegan recounts a moment when James Cameron asked actor Lance Henriksen (whom he'd befriended on Piranha II) to attend one of his pitch meetings dressed up as the Terminator. In fact, Henriksen was Cameron's original choice for the T-800, and he wrote the part specifically for him. With Henriksen as his visual aid, Cameron got the funding he needed, but ended up passing on Henriksen as the lead. Instead, Cameron cast him as LAPD Detective Hal Vukovich, and the studio's first choice for Kyle Reese, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was cast as the infamous cyborg instead. Soon after, Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn were cast, and with a small budget of only $6.4 million, Cameron set off to make what would be one of the most important films of his career.

'The Terminator's Blend of Sci-Fi and Horror Is a Masterwork

Whenever people think of films that exemplify the merging of science-fiction and horror, the conversation always returns to Ridley Scott's Alien. It's understandable considering how influential Alien still is in both genres, but one could argue that James Cameron's 1984 debut offers an equally impressive pairing, one that blends these sci-fi "TechNoir" horrors into the real world the way Alien couldn't. From the opening scene, Cameron sets us on edge, introducing us to a dark future overrun by the very machines humanity would come to be so reliant on. This is what's at stake, this is what Kyle Reese battles against, in his time and ours. Given our modern leaps in artificial intelligence, the whole thing feels as timely now as ever.

Cameron excels at making us feel uneasy about the world, with composer Brad Fiedel's magnificent synth waves keeping us in an anxious state throughout. One of the most recognizable characters in all cinema, the T-800 is perfectly embodied by Arnold Schwarzenegger, with a superhuman physique that matches the mechanical cadence of the character. The Halloween influence is on clear display as the Terminator prowls around LA, though unlike the silent Michael Meyers, the Terminator is even more frightening because he inserts himself into society to complete his mission. He's tactical, ruthless, and unencumbered by any human notions of morality. Worst of all, he looks human. The Terminator is built for only one purpose and, as Kyle explains, "he will never stop until you are dead." Even now, we get chills.

Though the Terminator franchise is better known for its action, the original 1984 picture is a cleverly disguised slasher that doubles as a sci-fi thriller. It's time-travel-fueled plot obscures the fact that, at its core, The Terminator is Cameron's answer to Halloween, complete with two leads who feel more rounded than any character in Carpenter's original slasher. But the horror here comes in two forms: the Terminator's relentless pursuit of Sarah Connor, and the Future War that Kyle Reese can't escape. These dueling terrors each speak to a different set of fears: the very real human fear of death, and the existential dread that comes with questions of eschatology and the place technology holds in our future. The Terminator doesn't offer any answers about mankind's ultimate fate (that is for us to decide), but it reminds us that love can still exist in the midst of such great darkness. After all, there's no fate but what we make for ourselves.

Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn Shine Brightest in 'The Terminator'

Cameron's distinct creative vision is what elevates The Terminator from being a hokey B-movie to an A-list horror film, but it's the leading stars that seal the deal. Michael Biehn and Linda Hamilton play two characters who couldn't be more different on paper, and yet their love story is one for the ages. It's epic, and the idea that Kyle would come for Sarah across time without hardly knowing her is both romantic and tragic — speaking clearly to the isolated existence he hails from. The chemistry between them is undeniable, and future reboots have been unable to replicate it with other actors. Had Cameron cast Schwarzenegger as Kyle Reese, the film wouldn't have had the same effect. We likely would've forgotten about it by now.

But as great as Michael Biehn is as Kyle Reese, Linda Hamilton is the star of the show. More than just your typical scream queen, Sarah's journey toward becoming a warrior herself is captivating. Hamilton plays the damsel in distress masterfully, but the reason we're drawn so deeply to Sarah in T2 is due to the metamorphosis she endures in this picture. The shifts are small, and mostly subtle, but by the end, we see something in Sarah that we hadn't before. Hamilton effectively replaces the character's initial easy-going demeanor with a solemnness that speaks best when no dialogue is uttered. It's easy to see why Kyle would be so drawn to her. Having seen what she's gone through, we can't help but be drawn in ourselves.

James Cameron Proves That Sometimes Less Is More With 'The Terminator'

When stacked up against its big-budgeted blockbuster sequels, the original Terminator is quite modest by comparison. This low-budget production feels more personal than others like it, and that's because it is. The original idea for the film involved two different Terminators, including one made of liquid metal. But because the technology to create such a character didn't exist, Cameron back-pocketed the idea for the sequel. For many reasons, that was the right choice, and it allowed The Terminator to be deeply motivated by its characters rather than any action set piece or special effects. This is precisely why it works.

The plot is simple, as most slashers are, but maintains real depth because of the intricacies of time travel, and Kyle's attempts to convince Sarah that he is, in fact, telling her the truth. Though future sequels get bogged down by the weight of Judgment Day and the time travel schematics, The Terminator thrives because it's a tight narrative that uses its sci-fi premise as a way to frame the urgency of the picture rather than drive it. The movie isn't about time travel, but its presence reinforces the stakes. To this day, The Terminator has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and in this case, it's not hard to see why just about everyone loves this sci-fi classic.

