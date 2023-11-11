The Big Picture Netflix unveils the first teaser for Terminator: The Anime Series, an eight-episode animated series set in the Terminator universe, introducing new characters and exploring the dystopian conflict between humans and machines.

The series takes place in 2022, where a battle has been waging between human survivors and machines for decades, and rewinds to 1997 when Skynet gained self-awareness.

Showrunner and executive producer Mattson Tomlin is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the Terminator franchise, stating that the series will break conventions, subvert expectations, and have real guts.

As part of 2023's Geeked Week, Netflix has just unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming series, under the working title Terminator: The Anime Series. Hailing from the prestigious Japanese animation studio, Production IG, known for their work on Ghost in the Shell, this eight-episode animated series aims to breathe new life into the Terminator universe as it breaks ground by becoming the first animated iteration of the franchise, while the series will take a bold step by introducing a cast of new characters, providing a fresh perspective on the dystopian conflict between humans and machines.

In the series, we find ourselves thrust into the year 2022, where a relentless battle has waged for decades between human survivors and an overwhelming army of machines. Rewinding the clock to 1997, the year Skynet gained self-awareness and initiated its war against humanity, the series introduces a soldier sent back in time with a mission to alter the course of history. The focus shifts to the efforts of scientist Malcolm Lee, who, in 1997, has focused all his energy into helping humanity to launch a new AI system designed to rival Skynet's impending attack. As Malcolm grapples with the moral complexities of his creation, he becomes the target of an unrelenting assassin from the future, forever altering the fate of his three children.

Mattson Tomlin serves as the showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, having previously worked on the likes of Project Power and The Batman II. The project is backed by executive producers from Skydance — David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, while the series is directed by Masashi Kudo. At the time of the series' announcement, Tomlin made the following statement declaring his excitement at taking part in the project.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

What is the 'Terminator' Series About?

Based on the film franchise established by James Cameron, the Terminator series has long revolved around the inevitable war between humanity and Skynet. Created by the military as a computer defense system, Skynet becomes self-aware and sees humanity as a threat, leading it to launch a nuclear apocalypse in its attempt to eradicate human civilisation, building an army of machines including humanoid robots called Terminators, designed to infiltrate and eliminate the remaining humans.

You can see the first teaser for Terminator: The Anime Series down below. Collider will keep our readers updated on the release date for the series as it becomes available.

