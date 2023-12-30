The Big Picture '80s action movies were often criticized for lacking character development and good acting.

The Terminator received a perfect 100% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film succeeded by having a strong cast, an intimidating villain, and a simple yet compelling story.

'80s action movies and critical acclaim didn't often go together. Sure, names like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone might have dominated the decade at the box office, but film critics often looked at their movies as one step above horror. Action movies were seen as nothing more than explosions and car chases, with little character development or good acting. Sure, there would be some critical darlings here and there. For Schwarzenegger, 1987's Predator gets an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. For Stallone, his portrayal as John Rambo in 1982's First Blood gets an 86%. Perhaps the greatest action movie of all time, 1988's Die Hard, comes in at a whopping 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Then there's The Terminator. While Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991 is the action movie of the '90s, the first film in the franchise is perfection. Critics agree. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film that made James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger household names gets a perfect 100% critic approval rating. That may seem surprising, but it shouldn't be. There are many reasons why The Terminator is the quintessential '80s action flick.

What Were James Cameron & Arnold Schwarzenegger's Careers Like in 1984?

In some action movies, it's easy to see from the beginning how they became a success. Before Sylverster Stallone was ever John Rambo, he was Rocky Balboa. Bruce Willis may not have been an action star when he made Die Hard, but he'd shown so much cool charisma on the TV series Moonlighting, that to have him play a heroic badass wasn't a stretch. It was different for James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the mid-1980s, Schwarzenegger was already a very famous man thanks to his seven wins as Mr. Olympia. He then made his foray into acting, and while the Austrian with the thick accent wasn't known for his great acting skills, he had a presence that couldn't be denied. He'd already had some success with 1982's Conan the Barbarian, but even if it's a fun flick, it doesn't go down as one of the best ever made. Still, Arnold walked around without a shirt on while carrying a sword for most of the runtime. What more did you need?! For his next film, the shirt stayed on for the most part. Arnold Schwarzenegger would have to be a presence without flexing his muscles.

It was even more of an uphill battle for Cameron. Today, he's a legend, having made three of the top five worldwide box office draws ever thanks to Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water, not to mention modern classics such as Aliens and True Lies. James Cameron's career was a much different story four decades ago. Then, the only film he'd ever directed was 1982's very awful Piranha II: The Spawning. Two years later, the meathead who could barely speak English and the no-name director of a schlocky horror movie came together to change history.

Which Role Did James Cameron Originally Want Arnold Schwarzenegger To Play in 'The Terminator'?

The Terminator is a story of good versus evil. It's 1984, and a cyborg (Schwarzenegger) has been sent from 2029 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the future mother of John Connor, who will lead the resistance against Skynet, the self-aware system of robots who have taken over the world and nearly destroyed humanity.

That's an exciting premise, but for it to work, you need the right actors in each role. It's something James Cameron nearly messed up in the beginning. Originally, the plan was for Schwarzenegger to play not the Terminator, but the heroic Kyle Reese, who would later be played by Michael Biehn. So who would have been the Terminator? Some guy named O.J. Simpson. As Schwarzenegger told Graham Bensinger in a 2022 interview, he wanted to play Reese because it would give him a chance to play the hero, and one with a lot of speaking lines. Then Cameron and Schwarzenegger met and threw around ideas about the film. When Arnold spoke to the director about how the Terminator character should be played, Cameron was so enthralled that he talked the Austrian bodybuilder into playing the villain who barely speaks at all.

That's the first thing The Terminator does right. Throw out how controversial it would have been in the future to have O.J. Simpson in the movie, it succeeds by having a great character actor in Biehn as the fallible hero, with a huge tank of a man playing a killer robot. If there was ever going to be an invincible killer robot, the perfect look was the invincible-appearing bulk of Arnold. He doesn't even have to speak and the viewer is both in awe and terrified of him.

The Terminator Is a Horror Villain in an Action Movie

In his sit-down meeting with James Cameron before The Terminator was made, Schwarzenegger also brought up Yul Brenner's role as The Gunslinger, the murderous robot in 1973's Westworld. The Gunslinger is the best part of that flawed film. He rarely speaks, he barely emotes, and he moves methodically and slowly towards his target. No matter how you try to hurt him, he keeps coming. Schwarzenegger told Cameron that's what he should aim for with the Terminator.

That's exactly how Schwarzenegger plays him. The Terminator barely speaks and his rigid face never moves. His only focus is his target, and he does it all without an ounce of emotion. He's like something out of a slasher movie. Before Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, there was the Terminator. His sunglasses and fake human face are his mask, hiding something even scarier underneath the synthetic skin. It's easy not just to see resemblances to Westworld but to Halloween. The Terminator is the Boogeyman, a shape with a mission to kill a female target, and who will not stop. That made The Terminator more than a sci-fi movie, and more than an action film of explosions and car chases. That had been done. The Terminator was a mishmash of genres. It was sci-fi, it was action, and it was pulse-pounding horror.

Why Does 'The Terminator' Work So Well?

The Terminator had the perfect cast and the ideal villain. It's nothing, however, without a good story to go with it. Science fiction movies could and can be polarizing due to their convoluted plots. The genre pushes some moviegoers away who can't get invested in sci-fi's intricacies. This is the mistake the later films in the Terminator franchise made. Quickly, describe the plot in 2015's Terminator Genisys or 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. Unless you're a huge fan, chances are you can't. The latter films become bogged down in confusing multiple timelines, losing focus on the characters and the tension.

The Terminator doesn't do this. It keeps it simple. Yes, it may be a film about robots from the future, but it's not a heavy, multi-layered film that's hard to follow. James Cameron, who also wrote the film, kept The Terminator minimalist in its plot. In one sentence, it's about a robot from the future sent to the present to kill the future mother of the resistance. That's all you need to know. We don't need everything about Skynet and the future explained to us in detail when we already have the emotional impact. We can put ourselves in the shoes of a scared woman running for her life. We can put ourselves in the shoes of a man trying to save that woman. We spend so much time with them that we grow to love them and wish for their survival. It hurts when Reese dies. It hurts to see Sarah Connor react to that. By focusing so much on the characters of Kyle and Sarah, Cameron got fans to be invested in what would happen to them. That made the Terminator all the more scary. Rather than being a kill-count film or a confusing mess of sci-fi mythology, The Terminator was a simple stalk-and-slash film wrapped up in a shocking bow no one had ever seen before.

The Terminator has it all. It has an unforgettable bad guy who will scare you to death. It has not one, but two heroes to root for. The action scenes are there as well. If you want car chases, gun fights, and explosions, The Terminator is filled with them. James Cameron's second film aims to be more than the limitations of stereotypes. It's its own story, one that aims to give us everything in the simplest but most awe-inspiring package possible. How could any film critic ever hate that?

