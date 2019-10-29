New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Clip Proves Septuagenarian Arnold’s Muscles Still Work

0

Terminator movies and helicopters just go together like Arnold Schwarzenegger and… helicopters. Choppers, for the well informed. Or maybe it’s James Cameron movies and helicopters (True Lies, anyone?). In this new Terminator: Dark Fate clip released by Paramount today, we find Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 Terminator, piloting a police helicopter in an ill-fated effort to dock atop, or within, a military transport/cargo plane.

The indestructible new foe will not let a simple runway explosion slow him down, finding his way onto the aircraft despite the good guys’ superior firepower. Then we’ve got Arnold doing his thing, peppering the poor Terminator’s face with a few dozen rounds. Now this is what the franchise is all about.

Its setup is not unlike the penultimate action sequence way back in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which featured a helicopter/truck freeway chase, ending in Robert Patrick’s T-1000 crashing in spectacularly explosive fashion. In that stunt, it should be noted, they really, somehow, flew a helicopter under an overpass. This installment is significantly less blue than that one, or any of Cameron’s films, for that matter.

As is the case with any Terminator film, you’ve got to up the ante just a bit each time (and up the CGI). This clip is the result.

The movie also stars Mackenzie Davis and a sorely missed Linda Hamilton reprising her Sarah Connor role.

And here’s the film’s official synopsis: