Exclusive ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Deleted Scene Delves into a T-800’s Humanity

Today, we’re pleased to debut a deleted scene from Terminator: Dark Fate. In the scene, Alicia (Alicia Borrachero) talks to Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) about going off to fight with “Carl”/T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Alicia confesses that she knows what the T-800 did to Sarah Connor but that he’s no longer the mindless killing machine he was. To Alicia, Carl is a person and someone she loves.

I really like this scene because it gets to the heart of one of the most interesting aspects of Dark Fate, which is whether or not a Terminator can develop a mind and soul. In previous movies, the Terminator is either a mindless killing machine or he is a savior, but Dark Fate posits that a Terminator can change and gain some semblance of humanity. I understand why the filmmakers cut the scene—you have to be ruthless in moving the action along—but I appreciate that they took the time to film it and it’s worth checking out.

Watch the Terminator: Dark Fate deleted scene above. Terminator: Dark Fate hits Digital on January 14th and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28th. Here’s the full list of special features on the 4K:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Deleted and Extended Scenes

A Legend Reforged

World Builders

Dam Busters: The Final Showdown

VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly

And here’s the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate:

Decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah teams up with an unexpected ally (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity’s fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and producer James Cameron.

