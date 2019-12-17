‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Date & Bonus Features Revealed

0

Terminator: Dark Fate is headed to home video and Paramount Home Entertainment has revealed the release date, specs and details, and all the bonus features you can look forward to on the Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases. The latest sequel in the long-running sci-fi action franchise also served as a bit of a reboot, retconning the events of all the Terminator movies after T2 and bringing back Linda Hamilton in the iconic role of Sarah Connor alongside Arnold Schwarzenneger‘s T-800 — or as he delightfully calls himself in Dark Fate, Carl.

Directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller, Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta in a new apocalypse-averting adventure that sends Connor back into action in order to aver another, you guessed it, Dark Fate. I dug the heck out of this movie and I’m bummed it didn’t fare so well at the box office, because we finally got a new Terminator movie worth giving a hoot about, so if you missed it in theaters, be sure to give it a shot.

Dark Fate arrives on Digital on January 14, 2020 before landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28, and the home video releases come with some bonus features that go behind the scenes of making a Terminator film, including deleted scenes, VFX breakdowns and featurettes. Interestingly (and frustratingly for those of us who still prefer physical media,) you can only get the director commentary (with editor Julian Clarke) on select digital platforms.

Check out the full Digital and Blu-ray release details and special features below: