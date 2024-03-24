The Big Picture Killing John Connor in Dark Fate shakes up the repetitive narrative rut of previous Terminator films.

Dark Fate shifts focus to new protagonist Dani Ramos.

Producer James Cameron and director Tim Miller were determined to shock the audience and do the unexpected.

Terminator: Dark Fate was supposed to be a return to glory for the Terminator franchise. While he wasn't directing, James Cameron still had a major role as a producer, which also marked his first involvement with the franchise following Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Director Tim Miller was no stranger to franchise fare, having launched Deadpool onto the big screen. It even marked the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor to the franchise! But in the end, Dark Fate failed to take off at the box office, effectively killing the Terminator franchise. That is, until the upcoming anime series from Netflix and Skydance debuts this year.

There are plenty of reasons why Terminator: Dark Fate didn't exactly become the franchise savior that fans were hoping for. There was the timing; it landed at the beginning of November, which is the time when studios start to haul out their awards fare. There was also the fact that previous films such as Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys failed to connect with fans, making Dark Fate an even harder sell. But those same fans (and even a few film critics) will argue that Dark Fate alienated them from its opening sequence, where John Connor (Edward Furlong) is brutally gunned down by a Terminator. That choice was shocking, but it allowed Dark Fate to chart a new path while staying true to one of the franchise's core concepts.

James Cameron Was Ready to Kill John Connor

One of the benefits of killing off John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate is that it escapes the narrative rut that other Terminator films were stuck in. Every Terminator film prior to this point had featured a variation on the same plot: Skynet sends a Terminator (or multiple Terminators) back in time to try and prevent John Connor's existence before he leads a human resistance to victory against the malevolent AI. Terminator Salvation is the first Terminator movie to be set fully in the future where Skynet reinged supreme, while Genisys attempted to shake things up by drastically altering the timeline. But the fact that Skynet could only think of one way to ensure its survival severely limits its threat, to the point where even longtime fans would be questioning if this was the same artificial intelligence that managed to nearly wipe out humanity.

John's death finally allows the Terminator franchise to move past the shadow of Judgment Day. Judgment Day is regarded as the high point of the Terminator franchise and for good reason, as Cameron ups the action while also delivering a fitting end to the Skynet/Connor conflict. Instead of taking that as a sign to try and push the franchise forward, the next Terminator films would attempt to replicate surface elements of Judgment Day, from attempting to one up the menace of the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) to outright ignoring how Judgment Day effectively neutralizes the threat of Skynet.

Dark Fate is different in that it shakes up the status quo, taking the focus off of John and placing it on new protagonist Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes). In fact, the decision to kill off Connor came from Cameron himself. Cameron and Miller both expanded on this during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, as they both felt it was the jolt of life the Terminator franchise needed. “You pull the rug out from underneath the entire construct that’s been going on for the last three decades," Cameron said. “I love the idiom of, put your characters in a place they’d least want to be...And I love the idea of shocking the audience and doing the unexpected." Miller added.

John Connor's Death Explores the Terminator Franchise's Main Question

John Connor's life shaped the Terminator franchise, and it turns out that his death also had the same effect. Dark Fate returns to the central theme of the Terminator films: the importance of choice. "There is no fate but what we make for ourselves" is a recurring element throughout all of the Terminator films, and it continues through Dark Fate as each character makes choices that come to define them. It turns out that Legion, the artificial intelligence that serves as a threat instead of Skynet, is attempting to kill Dani because she will lead a resistance against them. What makes it unique from John's situation is that Dani is assumed to have done this all on her own, especially when Grace (Mackenzie Davis) reveals that Dani saved her as a child in the future. Having a hero who actively chooses to resist the machine uprising instead of being born to stop it is a change of pace from the previous Terminator movies, yet it fits right in with the concept of crafting your own fate.

The characters who best embody this theme, however, are Sarah and the T-800 known as "Carl" (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Having lost her son, Sarah finds a new purpose in hunting down the Terminators that Legion has sent in past attempts to kill Dani. "Carl" has been helping her by sending coordinates, in part to atone for his killing John, and because, without Skynet, he has finally gained the chance to make his own choices. Having the themes of fate extended to a Terminator is another way that Dark Fate pushes the franchise forward. If the killing machine can choose its own path in life, then that speaks volumes about how one's choices matter. Indeed, Carl makes the choice to sacrifice himself and take out the Rev-9 Terminator (Gabriel Luna), proving that he has plenty of humanity within him. Even if it wound up putting the franchise on ice, Terminator: Dark Fate still deserves some recognition for actually trying to do something new with the franchise.

