Mackenzie Davis & Natalia Reyes Talk ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and Crafting the Action Scenes

With director Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate now playing in select countries and opening around the world this weekend, I recently sat down with Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes for an exclusive interview. As most of you know, Terminator: Dark Fate takes place after Terminator 2: Judgement Day and ignores all the other Terminator sequels. The film features the awesome return of Linda Hamilton as she teams up with Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger to protect Reyes from a new kind of Terminator (Gabriel Luna). The film is a return to form for the franchise and you can read a lot of positive reactions here or Haleigh Foutch’s review.

During my interview with Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes, they talked about what it was like working with Tim Miller on the massive action scenes, what surprised them about making a film on such a large scale, if they get nervous the night before they meet with the director for the first time, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis

Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes:

Do they get nervous the night before a big screen test or meeting with the director?

What surprised them about making a film on this scale?

What was it like working with Tim Miller on the action scenes?

Here is the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate: