The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 231 – ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Terminator: Dark Fate. We kick things off with a spoiler-free discussion of the latest Terminator movie, the film’s strengths and weaknesses, and then we turn our attention to the Terminator franchise, why it keeps getting rebooted, why it struggles as a franchise, and more. We then move into a spoiler discussion of Dark Fate before finishing up with Recently Watched and Reader Hot Takes.

