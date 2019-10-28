‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Premiere Cancelled Due to California Fire

0

The show may still go on for Terminator: Dark Fate following the news from early on Monday the Los Angeles premiere had been canceled due to wildfires encroaching on the city. California is no stranger to the perils of fast-moving wildfires. The current one is being referred to as the Getty Fire because it originated near the Getty Center and quickly burnt up nearly 500 acres and has forced thousands to be evacuated.

In light of these events, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Monday’s planned Terminator: Dark Fate premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in the heart of Los Angeles was cancelled by Paramount Pictures. In a statement on the premiere cancellation, Paramount shared the following:

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate. We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

THR’s report on the scrapped premiere plans also included a statement from Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller where he alludes to possibly working on an alternate, more intimate screening for those directly involved with the film.

“The red carpet is not the reward for me. The movie is. But I feel terrible for everybody else who had their families coming in. So we’re trying to fix that.”

It’s unclear as of Monday afternoon if an alternate screening or premiere will officially be arranged. Naturally, making sure everyone in the path of the Getty Fire is safe will be a priority for many in the area, including those who are part of the film’s team. Dark Fate star (and former California governor) Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s thoughts were clearly also with those affected by the fire rather than Monday night’s premiere if his latest statement is anything to go by. In a tweet earlier in the day, Schwarzenegger wrote,

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

Terminator: Dark Fate features Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reprising their roles as a Terminator and the badass hero Sarah Connor, respectively. The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta.

For more on Terminator: Dark Fate, check out a preview of Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff chatting with Linda Hamilton. Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters this Friday, November 1. Watch the official trailer below: