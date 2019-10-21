Facebook Messenger

First 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Reactions Praise the Sequel as Best in the Franchise Since 'T2'

The first reactions to Terminator: Dark Fate have made their way to the internet. Dark Fate may technically be the next installment in the long-running Terminator franchise but it’s going to change up the story a little while reuniting frequent franchise player Arnold Schwarzenegger with The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Linda Hamilton.

Hamilton returns as Terminator protagonist Sarah Connor while Schwarzenegger reprises his role as a now-tame Terminator (who is apparently named Carl?!) aligned with Sarah. The two Terminator franchise vets join newcomers Mackenzie DavisGabriel LunaNatalia Reyes, and Diego BonetaDeadpool director Tim Miller has taken the wheel for Dark Fate while James Cameron, the man who made this Terminator universe a reality, is back as a producer.

Terminator: Dark Fate is hitting a reset button of sorts as it opts to pick up the Terminator storyline where Judgment Day left off. In doing so, everything that happened in Terminator 3: Rise of the MachinesTerminator Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys are not relevant to this Terminator story. Sorry guys! Instead, Dark Fate follows the story of Dani Ramos (Reyes) and her protector, a human-machine hybrid named Grace (Davis), as they team up with Sarah Connor and the Terminator now known as Carl to fight back against a new kind of Terminator (Luna) who is on a mission to kill Dani.

While actual reviews will arrive in the coming weeks, the first reactions to Dark Fate have started to pour in from Twitter. You can have a look at them below.

For more on Terminator: Dark Fate, check out what James Cameron had to say about the future of the Terminator franchise.

