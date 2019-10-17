‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ NSFW Red-Band Trailer Politely Asks That You Call It “Carl”

0

You’ve seen the previous trailers, gawked at the images, and been told countless times that James Cameron is back on-board as producer, but now it’s time for some good old-fashioned violence and swears, baby. The new extended red-band trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is filled with bloody machine-hunting action, but it also features Arnold Schwarzenegger revealing the Terminator now goes by “Carl”, and then Linda Hamilton saying the line “I’m never gonna’ fucking call you Carl”, which is legit the best moment of the franchise since at least T2.

Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Dark Fate not only reunited Schwarzenegger and Hamilton but also introduces the next generation of Terminators in Gabriel Luna‘s deadly Rev 9 and Mackenzie Davis‘ human/machine hybrid, Grace. The film—which will largely ignore the events of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys—is designed to kick-start a trilogy, according to Cameron.

Check out the latest trailer below. Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st. For more on the film, here’s a whole host of character posters and the official explanation for its R rating.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate: