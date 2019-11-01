Exclusive: Listen to a Track from Tom Holkenborg’s ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Score

0

We at Collider have an exclusive preview of Tom Holkenborg’s (aka Junkie XL) score for Terminator: Dark Fate to share with you today—the same day the new Terminator sequel hits theaters. Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), the film is a direct sequel to Terminator 2 and picks up decades after the events of that movie, bringing Linda Hamilton back to the franchise for the first time since that iconic sequel.

Holkenborg—whose work you recognize from films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Alita: Battle Angel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—previously worked with Miller on Deadpool and reunited with the filmmaker for Terminator here, and as you can hear this new Terminator score is quite dynamic. This track is titled “For John,” and in crafting the score Holkeborg used a lot of sound design and modular synths, embracing his role as a “full-contact composer” by playing 16 instruments on the score himself. He even instructed the players to perform the score as a “heavy metal orchestra.”

Check out the track below and click here to read our review of Terminator: Dark Fate. The film is in theaters starting today, and Holkeborg’s score is also now available to purchase.