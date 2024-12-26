Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and he owes much of his fame to his first truly iconic role as The Terminator in James Cameron’s hit cyberpunk/sci-fi action franchise. Schwarzenegger first played the character more than 40 years ago in The Terminator, and in 2019 he suited up one final time alongside Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate, which also starred Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna. After only earning $261 million at the global box office despite its break-even point being around $450 million, the film has found new life on the Netflix global charts, where it sits at #8 at the time of this writing. Terminator: Dark Fate scored 70% from critics and 82% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

James Cameron returned to write and produce Terminator: Dark Fate, with David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Billy Ray, Charles H. Eglee, and Josh Friedman all receiving credit for their work writing the film as well. Tim Miller directed Terminator: Dark Fate, which came three years after he made his directorial debut on Deadpool, the 2016 superhero tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds. Miller most recently served as the writer and creator of Secret Level, the Prime Video anthology series taking fans into the worlds of different video games, which was recently renewed for Season 2. Goyer is best known for his work as scribe on all three installments of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale, as well as a later Batman story with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

What Has Arnold Schwarzenegger Been in Lately?

Schwarzenegger most recently reunited with his Terminator: Dark Fate director, Tim Miller, and lent his voice to an episode of Secret Level as King Aelstrom. He also teamed up with Top Gun: Maverick breakout star Monica Barbaro on FUBAR, the Netflix Original comedy-action series that’s been renewed for Season 2. Two years before the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, he worked with Scoot McNairy on Aftermath, the mystery thriller streaming on Prime Video, and he’s next been tapped for a role in Kung Fury 2, the parody action sequel that also stars Michael Fassbender.

Terminator: Dark Fate stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger and was directed by Tim Miller. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Terminator: Dark Fate on Netflix globally and on TBS/TNT in the U.S.

WATCH ON TNT