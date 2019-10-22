L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ with Tim Miller Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to director Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate? Do you like seeing movies before they’re released in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area this Sunday night (October 27th)? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On October 27th at 7pm PT at ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with Paramount Pictures and ArcLight Cinemas for an early screening of Terminator: Dark Fate and after the movie ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Tim Miller.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Terminator: Dark Fate.” Since demand for this one will be extremely high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that get to attend the screening. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Friday, October 25th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area, this Sunday night!

As most of you know, Terminator: Dark Fate takes place after Terminator 2: Judgement Day and ignores all the other Terminator sequels. The film features the awesome return of Linda Hamilton as she teams up with Mackenzie Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger to protect Natalia Reyes from a new kind of Terminator (Gabriel Luna). The film is a return to form for the franchise and you can read a lot of positive reactions here.

Hope to see you this Sunday night!

Here is the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate: