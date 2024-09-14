The titular star of the second entry in one of the biggest dystopian sci-fi franchises of all-time just got an incredible new figure. The official Hot Toys Instagram has unveiled a new collectible of Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The new battle-damaged figure features Hot Toys' newly-developed head sculpt with a separate rolling eyeball, as well as a second head sculpt which reveals The Terminator's famous red-eyed endoskeleton underneath. Both the jacket and pants on his outfit are made of genuine leather, with the figure also coming with his signature weapons, such as a rifle, pistol, grenade launcher, and even a set of bullets and rod. The figure also comes with a specially designed steel mill to replicate the iconic final fight scene between T-800 and T-1000.

This is just the latest release in a long line of collectibles from Hot Toys, who have proven themselves to be one of the most desirable distributors in the market. Most recently, Hot Toys released a figure of Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the legacy sequel which is now playing in theaters everywhere. Hot Toys also ventured to a Galaxy Far, Far Away to release a new Chewbacca figure based on his appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, where he carries a disfigured C-3PO on his back. Both of these figures came on the heels of Hot Toys dropping a plethora of Deadpool & Wolverine figures, effectively capitalizing on Marvel's only 2024 film becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time.

Which ‘Terminator’ Movie is the Highest-Grossing in the Franchise?

Terminator is one of the franchises where the sequels and spin-offs have failed to reach the highs of the original, although there have still been some major wins along the way. The debut Terminator film, which was written and directed by James Cameron, currently sits at a perfect 100% score from critics and an 89% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel, Judgment Day, which Cameron also returned to write and direct, is the second-highest-rated installment, boasting a 91% rating from critics and a 95% score from audiences on the aggregate site.

The Terminator 2: Judgment Day Hot Toys figure retails for $350, and can be pre-ordered here. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Terminator 2: Judgment Day, now streaming on Netflix.

