San Diego Comic Con is a hell of a time for the entertainment industry, not least of which includes directors, whose involvement in projects is often announced or teased or otherwise revealed — but sometimes, news on older projects can also come to light. That was the case at Collider’s “Directors on Directors” panel in Hall H this year, which boasted not only the likes of John Wick director Chad Stahelski and John Carter director Andrew Stanton, but also Tim Miller, who’s worked on films like Deadpool, as well as creating projects like Love, Death + Robots.

But, alongside the Merc with a Mouth, Miller is involved with another franchise: that of The Terminator, the sci-fi franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular robotic assassin. Miller directed the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate, which not only starred Station Eleven’s Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes, but also Linda Hamilton and Schwarzenegger, reuniting on screen after twenty-three years apart. The film introduced a new canon to the Terminator franchise, ignoring the events of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys.

Miller was able to reveal some details about the future of the franchise to Collider’s own Steve Weintraub at the panel, remarking that the Terminator universe would be an interesting one to explore further. He speculated that with the right cast and director, a lower budget Terminator movie could even be a huge success, and mused that he might like to try his hand at making a CG terminator film.

Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises to come out of the 1980s, with the Terminator himself rivaling Marty McFly and Mad Max for the spot as the greatest science-fiction action hero of the decade. The franchise has generated over $3 billion dollars of revenue as of 2010, and the original film spawned five sequels, including Dark Fate, as well as a number of web series, video games, TV shows, novels, and comics. Dark Fate was the first time that creative control of the franchise reverted back to James Cameron, where it remains today.

Before making his directorial debut with Deadpool in 2016, Miller himself was a creative supervisor and director on a number of projects including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He has also executive produced both Sonic the Hedgehog films, as well as creating Love, Death + Robots, for which he has written two episodes and directed two more. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for the series in 2019, taking home the award for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.