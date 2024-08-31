The Terminator franchise is one of Hollywood's most iconic action series. From 1984's The Terminator all the way up to 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, the ambitious sci-fi series has delivered some of the genre's best moments. Although each movie tackles new storylines, the basic premise revolves around the fight to prevent a rogue AI called Skynet from launching a global attack that pushes humanity close to extinction.

Granted, the series isn't perfect. While the first two entries are heavily regarded and widely considered seminal, game-changing triumphs of modern science fiction, the rest of the franchise is usually viewed as a mixed bag. Still, one of the most important aspects of a Terminator film, which most entries usually get right, is the action. The best movies stick out for their electrifying action scenes, but even some of the weaker Terminator entries have riveting action moments that make them worth watching.

6 'Terminator Salvation' (2009)

Directed by McG

Terminator Salvation was the first attempted reboot of the franchise. Rather than focusing on a Terminator being sent to hunt down a Connor in the past, Salvation focuses on the war in the future, telling a story with a recast John Connor (Christian Bale) and Kyle Reese (Anton Yelchin). Unfortunately, despite covering an interesting part of Terminator's lore that hadn't yet been seen in a film, Salvation suffers from many of the same issues other action films of the time did, including a muddy color palette and an over-reliance on CGI spectacle.

By now, the chaotic and messy making of Terminator Salvation is well known, and it's reflected in the end product. The film's human characters are regularly tossed through the air, thrown against walls, and sometimes even crushed, yet no one ever really seems hurt. The stakes in most Terminator movies come from how indestructible a Terminator is when compared to a human; yet in this film, humans seem significantly more durable than in the past, lowering the tension during action scenes. Thus, none of the action in Salvation really stands out, making it a forgettable entry in the series.

5 'Terminator Genisys' (2015)

Directed by Alan Taylor

Terminator Genisys was another attempt at rebooting the franchise, this time with Arnold Schwarzenegger returning as a Terminator called "Pops." It serves as somewhat of a retelling of the original Terminator, with Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) once again sent back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) from a Terminator sent to prevent John Connor's (Jason Clarke) birth. The twist this time is that unbeknownst to everyone else, Pops was sent back in time before the events of the film and has been keeping Sarah safe for years.

Genisys isn't a great film, nor is it a particularly notable action film, but it has some fun sequences. This is largely due to the return of Schwarzenegger, who is as charismatic as ever, elevating every action scene that he's in. It's also cool to see some of the ideas from the original films, like the liquid-metal blades from Terminator 2, fully realized using modern-day CGI. These two positives aren't enough to overcome the lack of tension in the film or the fact that most of the sequences are still quite underwhelming, but there is enough exciting action to at least make Genisys worth a watch.

4 'Terminator: Dark Fate' (2019)

Directed by Tim Miller

Terminator: Dark Fate was the most recent attempt to revive and reboot the Terminator franchise, this time with both Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton returning. Ignoring the events of every film after Terminator 2, Dark Fate moves the plot in a different direction by infamously killing John Connor and instead focusing on Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a woman sent from the future to protect Dani (Natalia Reyes), who, like John before her, carries some significance to the resistance against the machines. Surviving the attack that killed John, Sarah returns as a Terminator hunter, while Schwarzenegger plays a pacified Terminator.

Dark Fate may not have the strongest action sequences in the series, but they are significantly better than those of its two predecessors. The first car chase alone feels like a huge breath of fresh air compared to any of the set pieces in Salvation or Genisys, and it's shot in a way that allows the actual stunt work being done to shine. The action also benefits from the presence of Hamilton, who finally gets the spotlight as a full-on action hero, and Schwarzenegger, who does a great job of once again reminding audiences how he became such an icon in the first place.

3 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

Directed by Jonathan Mostow

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is the first film in the series to lack both Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor and James Cameron's direction. It also leans into a cheesier tone, giving Schwarzenegger more one-liners than ever before and paving the way for action that is far more over-the-top than its predecessors, mirroring the spectacle of modern superhero films. Unfortunately, these changes were met with mixed reception from both fans and critics.

The action in Terminator's third entry isn't nearly as strong as its predecessors, mostly because it's too over-the-top. While the Terminator felt like an intimidating, incredibly strong force in the first two films, he never felt like a completely indestructible object as he does in this one. In T2, audiences watch as the T-800 is brutalized and disoriented by being smashed against walls and crushed by gears; yet, in the third film, he resists being thrown through entire buildings, a rocket exploding next to him at a close range, and even a flamethrower to the face. It's clear that the filmmakers were going for a "bigger is better" approach to the action, but this method does reach a point of diminishing returns when it starts to take away from a movie's stakes. Luckily, despite the film's lowered stakes, the action is still a ton of fun to watch, making it a redeemable movie.

2 'The Terminator' (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

The Terminator is one of the most iconic action films from the '80s. In it, Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor is pursued by Schwarzenegger's villainous Terminator, a cyborg sent from the future to kill Sarah before she can give birth to her son, John, who is destined to lead the resistance against the machines. It's a great one-off story that would have been remembered even if it hadn't spawned a franchise.

The film gave Schwarzenegger his first villainous role and solidified him as one of the biggest names in '80s action cinema. While Terminator's action is admittedly limited by its restricted budget, as evidenced by a few action scenes with rapid editing used to mask obvious effects, it is still beautifully shot and extremely engaging. The car chases, in particular, are simple yet exceedingly effective and a great indicator of why James Cameron became such an iconic director. The Terminator is a near-flawless sci-fi movie with brilliant action that makes the most of the budget and capabilities of the time, paving the way for future entries in the genre.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

While the first film is great, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the best sequels of all time, surpassing its predecessor in just about every way. Every aspect of the action in Terminator 2 is bigger than the first. This time, there are two terminators, with Schwarzenegger playing a more heroic role and Robert Patrick playing the evil T-1000, a shapeshifter whose only goal is to kill John Connor (Edward Furlong). The action set pieces are larger and more expansive, and the special effects work is able to take center stage, thanks to a budget so much bigger than the original's.

A major highlight of the film is the fight scenes between the T-800 and the T-1000. The effects work is masterfully done, and while the liquid-metal shapeshifting effects don't look quite as impressive nowadays as they did in the '90s, they still hold up remarkably well. The scenes are also particularly brutal, with both Terminators clearly sustaining massive damage from each other's attacks, giving weight to each punch, kick, and throw. The originally groundbreaking effects work, combined with James Cameron's masterful direction, easily created one of the best action films of all time.

