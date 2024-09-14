For decades now, the Terminator series has been one of Hollywood's most successful franchises. From the moment that Arnold Schwarzenegger's original Terminator arrived in Los Angeles in 1984, sci-fi and action fans have been captivated by the Connor family's repeated efforts to prevent Judgment Day; the day when AI attacks humanity and takes over the Earth.

But, while its first two entries are some of Hollywood's finest action films, subsequent releases have received varying degrees of critical reception. As such, while The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are essential viewing for anyone considering rewatching the series, some of its other entries can be easily skipped due to their lackluster quality.

6 'Terminator Salvation' (2009)

Directed by McG

Terminator Salvation was the franchise's attempt at rebooting without Schwarzenegger's presence (aside from a brief, entirely CGI appearance). It was also the first in the franchise to be set post-Judgment Day, allowing the plot to focus almost entirely on the war between man and machines with a newly cast John Connor (Christian Bale) and Kyle Reese (Anton Yelchin), exploring the events that set the plot of the first film into motion.

Unfortunately, while Salvation explores a unique corner of the series' lore, it is a complete slog to get through. The action is boring and heavily reliant upon CGI, while its plot is dull, missing the fact that Terminator's appeal never came from depicting the war in the future; rather, its appeal came from preventing Judgment Day. It was also the first in the series to earn a PG-13 rating, toning down both its violence and its language in a way that could only serve to disappoint anyone looking to enjoy a classic Terminator film.

5 'Terminator Genisys' (2015)

Directed by Alan Taylor

Hollywood's second attempt at rebooting the Terminator franchise was 2015's Terminator Genisys, which was set in an entirely unique continuity. Genisys is a semi-retelling of the first Terminator, in which Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) is sent back in time to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) once again, only this time, Sarah has already been receiving protection from a Terminator, played by a returning Schwarzenegger.

Unfortunately, despite Schwarzenegger's charismatic return, Genisys was another disappointing reboot. It featured weak action sequences, an exceedingly convoluted plot that was heavily reliant upon fans' nostalgia for the series, and a strong focus on spectacle over substance. While Schwarzenegger's return is appreciated, and Clarke's take on Connor is interesting to see, they are both given a script so weak that neither of them gets to shine nearly as much as they could have. The one majorly redeeming quality in the film is its special effects, which were impressive for the time, especially a scene depicting a younger Schwarzenegger, but this isn't enough to make Genisys worth watching more than once.

4 'Terminator: Dark Fate' (2019)

Directed by Tim Miller

Terminator: Dark Fate is not Terminator's strongest sequel, but it may be its boldest. Breaking from franchise traditions, Dark Fate kills off John Connor, bringing back Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor while also introducing a number of entirely new characters, including Mackenzie Davis' Grace Harper, and Natalia Reyes' Dani Ramos. These choices, along with the return of Schwarzenegger, allow Dark Fate to appeal to fans' nostalgia while also feeling like the series' freshest release in years.

The film's rewatchability primarily boils down to Hamilton's presence. In Dark Fate, Sarah Connor is reimagined as a full, hard-core action hero who has fully completed the transformation she began during Terminator 2. She gets to take center stage in some fantastic action sequences that hearken back to the strengths of the series' first two films, highlighting just how great of an action star Hamilton truly is. While it may not contain the tongue-in-cheek fun of the third entry, or the genre-defining action sequences of the first two films, Dark Fate is still a strong addition to the series that is more than worth rewatching.

3 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

Directed by Jonathan Mostow

Terminator 3 was the series' first divisive entry among fans. While some appreciated the more comedic tone the film took when compared to its predecessors, others felt that it was too over-the-top, pushing the series to a level of absurdity that it would never fully recover from. While both sides of the debate have their merits, at the end of the day, Rise of the Machines is a fun ride that doesn't take itself too seriously, making it a breath of fresh air when compared to the rest of the franchise.

Unfortunately, it's not quite as well directed, or as engaging as its predecessors. Terminator 3 is the first film in the series to lack Hamilton's Sarah Connor, leaving a gap that isn't entirely filled in by John Connor, now played by Nick Stahl, or his love-interest, Kate Brewster (Claire Danes). Its plot also frequently feels like a retread of the series' first two films, hitting many familiar story beats during its runtime. In spite of these flaws, the movie is still remarkably rewatchable, primarily due to its bombastic action set pieces, the most notable of which is a chase scene where a crane tears through the streets of a city.

2 'The Terminator' (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

Most series would be lucky to contain a film of The Terminator's level of quality. The film was one of the biggest action hits of the '80s, fully cementing Schwarzenegger's action stardom, while also drawing eyes to its director, James Cameron. The story, in which Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) travels back in time to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her unborn child from Schwarzenegger's eponymous cyborg, made a huge impact on audiences while also establishing the blueprint for the rest of the series.

The Terminator is a nearly perfect film that leaves its viewers in suspense from start to finish. Schwarzenegger is an imposing villain, more closely resembling an indestructible Michael Myers than the star's other famous role at the time, Conan the Barbarian. While the action scenes, and more specifically the chase sequences, are excellent, what's more impressive is Cameron's ability to balance his action set pieces with scenes that develop the plot. Slower moments that build the relationship between Sarah and Kyle are appropriately sprinkled through the film, while never outstaying their welcome. It's a tough balance for many of the genre's most experienced directors to achieve, yet Cameron managed to strike it nearly perfectly on only his second film.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Terminator 2 is one of the few action movies that manages to completely outdo The Terminator. Set a few years after the first, T2 sees an older, more prepared Sarah Connor protecting her son, John (Edward Furlong), from the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), an advanced Terminator that once again seeks to stop John from existing in the future. Luckily for Sarah, another Terminator, played by Schwarzenegger, has been sent back from the future to aid her in protecting John.

Terminator 2 is a perfect film. Its action is flawlessly paced, and somehow even better directed than its predecessor, while its special effects were mind-blowing in 1991, and have aged fantastically. This time around, Sarah Connor is given even more depth, allowing Hamilton to further show off her acting talents. Schwarzenegger is also given a more interesting role, as he is given an arc that requires him to gradually humanize the Terminator throughout the film. Quite simply, Terminator 2 is the best entry in the franchise, and its plot, as well as its heart-pounding action, make it an endlessly rewatchable masterpiece.

