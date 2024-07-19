The Big Picture The Terminator franchise should consider simple, mid/post-Judgment Day stories with new characters & world dynamics.

Successful prequels in other horror franchises highlight the potential benefits of exploring new, self-contained narratives.

To revitalize the Terminator series, future films should avoid time travel and established characters to focus on fresh, engaging content.

If there's any action sci-fi horror franchise that is in dire need of reinvention, it's the Terminator series. One of the most recognizable and beloved IPs from the '80s and '90s, the first two Terminator movies in particular are among some of the best genre-bending science fiction films ever created. The first Terminator is a riveting and audacious slasher and Terminator 2: Judgment Day is an absolute masterclass of a sequel. The gripping finale of Terminator 2: Judgment Day didn't leave much room for a third film, and that's shown in the movies that have followed it.

Don't get us wrong - there have been bright spots in the series outside the movies. The live-action series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles is rightfully considered an underrated gem and the upcoming Terminator Zero anime is looking like a great step in the right direction. That said, we haven't gotten a truly great Terminator film since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and the lack of a compelling cinematic event in the Terminator saga has left us wanting for more big-screen robotic mayhem. If the franchise can leave behind the tired time travel plotlines in favor of a smaller-scale story, we could finally get a Terminator film that breathes new life into this creatively dormant series.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her ten year old son John from an even more advanced and powerful cyborg. Release Date July 3, 1991 Director James Cameron Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Linda Hamilton , Edward Furlong , Robert Patrick , Earl Boen , Joe Morton Runtime 137 minutes

A Terminator Film Set in the Immediate Aftermath of Judgment Day Could be Riveting

Terminator 2 might have the subtitle of Judgment Day, but the film is more about preventing the infamous nuclear event rather than the event itself. The timeline for the Terminator saga is notoriously messy, with Terminator: Dark Fate ignoring the other post-Terminator 2: Judgment Day sequels entirely. Thankfully, Judgment Day occurs in every wacky timeline, and the idea for a new Terminator movie takes place on that very day.

Arguably the most notorious event in the Terminator franchise, Judgment Day is referred to as the moment when Skynet and the machines officially rebelled against humanity. By hacking into the governments of the world's most secure systems, Skynet launches a flurry of nuclear missiles all around the world, wiping out most life on Earth. In the irradiated wasteland that remains, Skynet sends out hordes of robotic Terminators to deal with what remains of humanity.

Obviously, not all of humanity was killed off on Judgment Day, otherwise John Connor and his resistance would not exist. However, the story we were proposing today wouldn't involve John Connor at all, which would be a first for the franchise. What the franchise needs is a simple, small-scale, maybe even small-budget story about how the average everyday individual reacts to the cataclysm created by Judgment Day. How do they survive in an irradiated wasteland? Who do they encounter in this new setting? Perhaps most intriguing of all - how do they react to the first ever Terminators?

The sadly defunct Terminator attraction at Universal Studios, T2-3D: Battle Across Time, we get one of the few looks at what the earliest models of the Terminators looked like. How fascinating would it be to get a good look at the original Terminator models before they evolved into the T-800s and T-1000s? The potential here goes far beyond adding some cool context and lore to the series. Seeing the first ever conflict between man and machine could give the Terminator franchise the opportunity to return to its suspenseful, horror-inspired roots. It can be a display of the true rising threat of Skynet and how humanity learned skills to try and fight back.

Other Franchises Have Found Tremendous Success in Prequel Stories

Prequels can be something of a difficult beast, as so much work is required to make sure the story's events are consistent with the world that comes after it. The list of controversial sequels is endless, but there have been recent examples of some really solid prequel stories that are among the best installments in the franchise it's a part of. Even the Terminator franchise knows this, as Terminator: Salvation (which takes place in the future at the height of the human rebellion) is one of the better entries. While far from a perfect film, its reliance on a simpler standalone story is a step in the right direction that the other follow-up films should have followed.

A prime example of an excellent prequel that fits into the sci-fi, action, and horror categories is the universally beloved Prey. Widely regarded as the first truly excellent Predator film since the 1987 original, Prey embraces the franchise's anthology roots to tell a simple, effective, self-contained story. Seeing a young Native American woman use her wit, grit, and determination to take down the galaxy's most voracious hunter is a fantastic return to form that the rest of the series will hopefully follow suit with.

An even more recent example of a successful prequel is A Quiet Place: Day One. As the title implies, the A Quiet Place prequel showcases the first day the infamous "Death Angels" came to Earth, with them wreaking havoc on New York City. While the film does feature a character from A Quiet Place Part II, the prequel makes the very wise decision to move away from the Abbott family to center around two brand-new, very well-developed characters. The result is a riveting survival story that is equal parts riveting and tragic.

What the Terminator Series Needs to Do to be Engaging Again

The Terminator series has reached a point where many suggest that there just shouldn't be any more Terminator movies period. Regardless of your stance on that subject, another Terminator movie is all but inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before we get another one. The first two Terminator movies are near-perfect sci-fi films, and future films should recognize that by doing something fresh and interesting with the IP instead of rehashing the same characters and storylines.

In short, Terminator needs to take a more simplistic, less heavy-handed approach to this expansive universe. No time travel, no John Connor, we might even be as bold as to suggest no Arnold Schwarzenegger. The series should take notes from movies like Prey and A Quiet Place: Day One to tell an original, self-contained narrative, where new characters engage with a well-established world rather than characters with a completed story. Thankfully, expanding the world and lore of Terminator looks like something that the upcoming Terminator Zero is keen on exploring, which will hopefully set a new precedent for a saga that is in dire need of reinvention.

