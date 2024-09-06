Despite its less-than-stellar reception when it first hit theaters, Terminator Salvation is finding new life on Hulu, where it currently ranks at #7 among the platform’s most-watched movies. Released in 2009 and directed by McG, this entry in the Terminator franchise was meant to reinvigorate the iconic series, and definitely failed to do that. Terminator Salvation takes a significant departure from the time-travel elements that made earlier films stand out. Set in a post-apocalyptic future where machines have taken over, the movie follows John Connor (played by Christian Bale), the human resistance leader, as he battles the all-powerful AI Skynet and its army of Terminators. The film focuses on Connor’s mission to locate a mysterious man named Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington), who could be the key to winning the war against the machines. The movie aimed for a darker, more intense tone, offering a gritty, war-torn vision of Earth’s future.

Despite high hopes, the movie struggled with both critics and audiences. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 33%, Terminator Salvation was criticized for its muddled plot and lack of the heart that made James Cameron’s original Terminator films classics. Many felt that, while the film was visually stunning, it sacrificed depth and character development for spectacle.

What Was Controversial About 'Terminator Salvation'?

But it wasn’t just the film’s plot that grabbed headlines. Terminator Salvation became infamous for Christian Bale’s on-set outburst, an audio recording of which was leaked during production. In the recording, Bale can be heard berating a crew member, leading to a viral sensation that overshadowed much of the film's promotional efforts. The incident became a pop culture moment and gave Terminator Salvation an unintended notoriety that lingers to this day. Many remember the film as much for that viral moment as for the story itself.

Now available on Hulu, Terminator Salvation proves that even films with a rocky start can find new life and continue to entertain audiences years later.