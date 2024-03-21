The Big Picture Terminator Salvation's script had constant changes necessitated by multiple writers and had to be altered due to backlash.

Numerous injuries occurred during Salvation's filming, adding difficulties to production, alongside two lawsuits.

Despite criticism, Salvation garnered a cult following, inspiring additional tie-ins, like a comic series.

The Terminator franchise has had many ups and downs over the years. After James Cameron delivered a pair of blisteringly iconic films with The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, other filmmakers have scrambled to repeat that success... and fallen short. The most infamous effort would be Terminator Salvation. Salvation had all the ingredients for success: Christian Bale would step into John Connor's shoes, director McG was a major fan of the Terminator franchise, and for the first time the film would take place in the war-torn future where Skynet reigned supreme.

Ironically, Salvation's production would come to mirror its apocalyptic setting. While Bale's scathing rant toward cinematographer Shane Hurlbut went viral, other factors hampered Salvation's road to the big screen. Those included a constantly shifting script, actors being injured on set, and a pair of lawsuits. In addition, Salvation received a PG-13 rating and is the only film that doesn't feature Arnold Schwarzenegger... a pair of decisions that hasn't bode well with Terminator fans.

'Terminator Salvation' Had Many Script Changes

Salvation's core issues lay in the film's script, especially as it was constantly being rewritten before and during filming. The original draft was penned by John Brancato and Michael Ferris, who had previously written Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. Other writers, including Paul Haggis (Crash) and Shawn Ryan (The Shield) would polish the script even further. The project even got Jonathan Nolan onboard, though he departed due to a previous commitment. Both McG and Bale praised Nolan's work, with McG outright stating to /Film "I don't know how the WGA rules work but honest to goodness, we did the heaviest lifting with Jonah." The biggest change to the Salvation script came with the film's final act, and a major twist surrounding Connor and the mysterious Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington).

In the original finale, Connor would have died while fighting the first ever T-800 prototype, leading the Resistance to take his skin and place it over Marcus, as Marcus himself was a Terminator. But McG revealed that the original draft would have gone even further by having Marcus turning out to be a triple agent and wiping out the resistance. "It looks like Connor, but it’s really Marcus underneath. And all of the characters we care about (Kyle Reese, Connor’s wife Kate, etc.) are brought into the room to see him and they think it’s Connor. And Connor gets up and then there’s a small flicker of red in his eyes and he shoots Kate, he shoots Kyle, he shoots everybody in the room. Fade to black. End of movie. Skynet wins. F— you!” McG told Entertainment Weekly. That ending would never see the light of day as the original Salvation script leaked online and fan backlash was so negative that Warner Bros. had McG reshoot the entire third act. While Connor and Marcus still fight the T-800 in the final film, Marcus winds up sacrificing his own life by giving his heart to Connor.

'Terminator Salvation' Was Filled With Injuries and Lawsuits

As if a constantly shifting script wasn't enough, multiple injuries took place during the filming of Salvation. McG went in-depth about those injuries when promoting Salvation at WonderCon 2009, telling SciFiWire, "Yeah, I mean our special-effects guy, a guy named Mike Menardis, who did Tropic Thunder and did our film, basically had his leg severed off, and they had to reattach it. He was hit by one of his own special effects—you'll see when they escape the minefield, they kick open this sort of manhole cover, and it goes tumbling and tumbling and tumbling, and it went off inadvertently, and it caught him right in the bottom of the leg, and it just absolutely shattered his leg, and they had to reconstruct it, and for a minute there they thought that he was going to lose his leg. You know that Christian broke his hand, Sam hurt his back. Everybody really took their licks."

Further complicating matters were two lawsuits filed before and after Salvation's release. Both lawsuits involved the Halycon Company, who at that time held the rights to the Terminator franchise. Moritz Borman sued Derek Anderson and Victor Kubicek for $160 million on the grounds that they had "hijacked" Salvation from under him. Another producer, Peter D. Graves, went on to sue Anderson and Kubicek claiming that the duo owed him $175,000. AfterSalvation's lackluster reception and performance at the box office, Halycon wound up auctioning off the rights to the Terminator films when it went into bankruptcy.

'Terminator Salvation' Has an Unexpected Cult Following

While Salvation was met with harsh criticism, (particularly from Bale, who considered it a lowlight of his career), it inspired a wealth of tie-in material that delivered upon the promise of the film. Much of this served as prequel material to the events of Salvation, including an arcade video game and its own tie-in animated series from Machinima starring Moon Bloodgood, who plays Resistance soldier Blair Williams. Salvation would even receive an official continuation of sorts in the form of Terminator Salvation: The Final Battle. A 12-issue maxiseries published by Dark Horse Comics, The Final Battle would actually incorporate elements of the original script by having Connor transfer his consciousness into a Terminator body. Unlike the original script, writer J. Michael Straczynski would have Connor utilize his newfound machine gifts to end the war between humanity and Skynet in a surprising fashion.

McG has also expressed a desire to restore the original ending of the film. “I would have stuck with the dark ending that we photographed that got cut. There’s a lot about that film that people enjoyed. And, technically, we pushed some things forward... We tried to stack the deck. I tried, Terminator faithful, I tried," he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In an age where director's cuts can come to life with the right amount of backing, it would be interesting to see McG's original vision and if it could change the perception of Salvation.

