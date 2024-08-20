The Big Picture Linda Hamilton humbly accepts the title of iconic female action hero, though creating a lasting symbol was never her intention.

Hamilton's portrayal of Sarah Connor balances femininity and strength, setting a groundbreaking standard for female characters in action cinema.

Keeping Sarah Connor's hair long in Terminator 2 was a deliberate choice that solidified her appeal as a relatable and inspirational figure.

At FanExpo Chicago, Collider's Steve Weintraub hosted an electrifying panel with stars from the Terminator franchise, including Edward Furlong, Michael Biehn, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen, and the iconic Linda Hamilton. As the conversation delved into the lasting impact of the franchise, the focus naturally turned to Hamilton's portrayal of Sarah Connor, a character widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential female action heroes in cinematic history.

When asked about Sarah Connor’s legacy, Hamilton responded with characteristic humility, acknowledging the recognition but emphasizing that it was never her intention to create such a lasting symbol.

"It was certainly not my intention. You know, it feels good. I have been handed that title a few times. You know, it's just absolutely not at all. But you never know, because the first one was a slow burn, too, and I don't think any of us looked at that and said, this can be like so you don't know what the things that were moving rules don't lead you seven years later. But I'll take the mantle that people that put on me, and you know, been very, be very grateful for it."

Hamilton's portrayal of Sarah Connor has resonated with audiences for decades, not just for her physical strength and resilience but also for the nuanced way she remained feminine while being a formidable warrior.

Linda Hamilton Believes Sarah Connor's Femininity Remains a Powerful Aspect

During the panel, Hamilton shared an insightful behind-the-scenes story that highlighted this aspect of Sarah Connor’s character development. "I do think that one of the real hallmarks of that character is Jim wanted me to cut my hair when I'm getting out of the mental hospital when I'm going to do battle," Hamilton recalled, referring to director James Cameron's original vision for her character in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

"And it wasn't even a vanity, particularly, you know, like soldiers don't have hair you can grab on. It's a weakness, so that's why they do that in those movies. So all women cut their hair, and I just thought, why not throw it back in a ponytail? And kind of like, I think it was the fact that she remained feminine, and was able to kick ass. Do you know what I mean? Like one of the first women that characters that doesn't have to look like a guy to be strong? And so I think it was that, that lucky sort of bit of me just I didn't even think it was a vanity. I just said, I don't think that we really need this. Let's just sort of ponytail, move on. And I think it was that that gave her the global appeal."

Hamilton's decision to keep Sarah Connor’s hair long was more than just a cosmetic choice, but in her eyes it was a statement. It underscored the idea that strength and femininity are not mutually exclusive, a concept that was relatively groundbreaking in action cinema at the time. The subtle yet significant choice contributed to Sarah Connor’s enduring appeal as a character who is both relatable and inspirational. Hamilton's reflections on her role in shaping that legacy provided fans with a deeper understanding of the character and the impact she has had on popular culture.

