The Big Picture The Terminator returns to theaters in restored 4K format after 40 years, showcasing Cameron's iconic sci-fi vision and Schwarzenegger's stellar performance.

Schwarzenegger wasn't the first choice for the role, but his insight and robotic acting approach impressed Cameron, leading to his casting in the film.

The Terminator's success at the box office and with fans has solidified its status as a cult classic, with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

He’s coming back! James Cameron’s one of the most iconic films, The Terminator is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style and fans are going to see once again in its full glory on the big screen. The movie will return to the theatres in 4K restored format at the end of the month. The sci-fi feature not only revolutionized the genre but also launched Cameron's film career and cemented Arnold Schwarzenegger's status as an action star and a leading man.

The movie follows its titular character the Terminator, who is a cybernetic assassin sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor, a diner waitress whose unborn son will one day save mankind from extinction by a hostile artificial intelligence in a post-apocalyptic future. While a human soldier Kyle is sent back in time to protect her and the unborn baby.

The Terminator was a raging success grossing $78.3 million at the global box office against a budget of $6.4 million. The feature was loved by fans and critics worldwide for Cameron’s vision, Schwarzenegger’s brilliant performance along with its gritty action and huge set pieces and over the years has emerged as a cult classic. It even has a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talked James Cameron into Casting Him

Interestingly, Schwarzenegger, who is now synonyms to the role, wasn’t the first choice for the leading role. He met Cameron for another role but he was totally engrossed in the central character and brought up Yul Brenner's killer robotic performance from Westworld, saying "Everything was kind of off because he was not like a human being, there was something wrong here, but you couldn't identify exactly what it was," he previously revealed. The actor was intrigued by Brenner's mechanical performance and told Cameron that whoever played Terminator had to be trained to act like a machine. Cameron was so impressed by the actor’s insight and offered him the role eventually.

The movie also cast impressive performances by Michael Biehn as Kyle, Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, Paul Winfield as Ed Traxler, Lance Henriksen as Hal Vukovich, Lance Henriksen as Hal Vukovich, Rick Rossovich as Matt, and Earl Boen as Doctor Peter. Further rounding off the cast are Shawn Schepps as Nancy, Dick Miller, Franco Columbu, Bill Paxton, and Brian Thompson among others.

The Terminator returns to the theatres starting August 30. You can check out the new poster above.