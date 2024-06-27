The Big Picture Terminator Zero premieres on Netflix on August 29, introducing new characters and advanced animation.

The voice cast features Rosario Dawson, André Holland, and Sonoya Mizuno.

The plot will follow a soldier from the future, and traces the origins of Skynet.

Netflix is gearing up to add a thrilling new chapter to the Terminator saga with its upcoming animated series, Terminator Zero. Set to premiere on August 29, or Judgment Day for Terminator fans, this fresh take on the iconic franchise promises to deliver an exhilarating blend of action, drama, and cutting-edge animation. Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin, with additional executive production by Skydance, the series is set to expand the Terminator universe in unprecedented ways.

Fans already buzzing about Timothy Olyphant’s involvement will be excited to hear the latest additions to the star-studded voice cast. Rosario Dawson, known for her roles in Ahsoka and Common Ground, lends her voice to Kokoro, an advanced AI designed to rival Skynet. Kokoro faces a profound dilemma: whether to view humanity as a plague or as beings worth saving. Joining her is André Holland, celebrated for his performances in Moonlight and The Knick. Holland voices Malcolm Lee, a brilliant computer programmer plagued by visions of an apocalyptic future. Lee has dedicated a decade to developing a secret AI he believes could be humanity's last hope. Holland’s character is sure to be a linchpin in the series, navigating the ethical and existential challenges posed by his creation.

Adding to the dynamic cast is Sonoya Mizuno of House of the Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians fame. Mizuno voices Eiko, a resistance fighter from a post-Judgement Day 2022 sent back in time to prevent the launch of Kokoro. Her mission is fraught with peril and urgency, as she aims to alter the course of history to save humanity from a grim fate. Ann Dowd, renowned for her roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and MASS, voices The Prophet. In the future, The Prophet serves as a philosophical guide for the human resistance, providing hope and direction in a world shrouded in darkness and uncertainty.

What is 'Terminator Zero' About?

Terminator Zero, produced by Japanese animation studio Production I.G, known for their work on Ghost in the Shell, marks the first animated iteration of the Terminator franchise. The eight-episode series will introduce new characters while maintaining the essence of the original storyline. The narrative traverses the future war against the machines and the critical moments in 1997 when Skynet becomes self-aware.

The plot centers on a soldier from the future who arrives in 1997 to protect Malcolm Lee. As Lee grapples with the moral implications of his AI, he and his family are pursued by a relentless assassin from the future, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle that could change the fate of humanity.

Terminator Zero premieres exclusively on Netflix on August 29, 2024.