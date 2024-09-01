The Terminator franchise started out strong 40 years ago with James Cameron's original film. The plot might have been high stakes, but the action was simple and intense. Terminator 2: Judgment Day conjured up a more complex storyline, but the intensity and relationship between the characters resulted in the rare sequel that was better than its instant classic original. The franchise has had a pretty dark fate since, but that hasn't stopped the movies, and even a TV series, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, from continuing, resulting in a timeline so convoluted that it's hard to keep up with.

Thankfully, Netflix's Terminator Zero, an anime series produced by Production I.G. and Skydance Television, switches things up by taking the action to Japan for a different story with characters we've never met. So how does it all end? Will our new heroes save the day from a Terminator sent to ensure that Skynet sees their plans to destroy humanity completed? Some big characters will die, others will live, and several shocking twists will reveal hidden truths about a story that, at the finish line, doesn't look like it's done being told.

Misaki's True Identity Is Revealed

Although we start in the year 2022, with a woman named Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno/Toa Yukinari) being sent back to 1997 with a Terminator on her heels. Eiko's mission is to find Malcom Lee (Andre Holland/Yûya Uchida) and get him to shut down the AI he has invented for Cortex Industries, and also protect his three young children. Malcolm is a scientist who has created an AI system he calls Kokoro (Rosario Dawson/Atsumi Tanezaki), with its presence shown as a talking, ghostly form of a woman on a screen. This new AI system, complete with its own set of robots that Kokoro is connected to, is all that stands between Skynet and destruction. Malcolm knows that Skynet's path of destruction against humans is coming because he sees it in his dreams, and he has created Kokoro to be a weapon against Skynet. First, though, he will have to convince Kokoro that humanity is worth saving, for all it can see is our selfish evil and our own destruction that we cause.

Eiko isn't the only protector of Malcolm's family. There is also a young nanny named Misaki (Sumalee Montano/Saori Hayami). There is more to her than meets the eye, her unusual behavior making her a mystery. It's only later in the season, when she is protecting the children, that who she is comes to the surface. When threatened, Misaki's true powers are unleashed, as it's revealed that she is a robot built by Malcolm to guard his kids. She is a Terminator that has her own feelings and, for the longest time, believes she is a human. But just how did Malcolm know to create her to begin with?

We Learn How Malcolm Lee Knows So Much About the Future

In one of Malcolm's many talks with Kokoro, the AI being puts it together: Malcolm is from the future. He is from a year past 2022, which is how he knows what Skynet will do in 1997. As a young boy, he had the idea of capturing and killing the Terminators, then reprogramming them to be good. Despite his best intentions, it's not something anyone else wanted to be part of, leading to his early version of Misaki and killing his human allies in self-defense when they come to destroy it.

He then builds a time machine and goes back to 1983 to hide with Misaki. His mission became hindered when he fell in love and got married. He would later have three children with his wife from another time before she tragically died in a bus crash. Malcolm decides to build an AI with its own free will, rather than a machine that will do whatever a human programs it to do. When Kokoro was ready to come online, he transferred Misaki's memories to Kokoro, wiping away all that she knew, then used Misaki to be his children's bodyguard without her knowing that was what she was, or even who she was.

As if those weren't enough twists, who Eiko really is becomes known as well. The final episode of Terminator Zero drops the bombshell that she is really Malcolm's mother. She doesn't know that Malcolm is her son, or that she has been sent back to protect the grandchildren she has never known. Eiko is shown in 2022 having long conversations with the Prophet (Ann Dowd/Mari Yokoo), an old woman who explains the paradoxes of time travel. She tells Eiko that to change the future, she will be going back to a different past than the one that has happened. This will result in a completely different future, so what is the point?

Is the Terminator Victorious in Shutting Down Kokoro?

Amidst all of this, a Terminator (Timothy Olyphant/Yasuhiro Mamiya) is after Malcolm's children. The plan is not to kill them, but to abduct them and take them to Malcolm, forcing him to take Kokoro offline, or to get Kokoro to work in alignment with Skynet. The Terminator does manage to capture one of Malcolm's kids, a son named Kenta (Armani Jackson/Hiro Shimono) and take them to him, but Malcolm refuses to open the door to the highly fortified room where he sits with Kokoro. He'll let his own son die if he has to. The Terminator then tries to convince Kenta to turn on an EMP that will destroy Kokoro. It can't do this itself because it will also be destroyed, which goes against its protocols.

The finale of Terminator Zero ends with an all-out fight between Eiko, Misaki, and even Malcolm against the Terminator. Malcolm gives his life when he is stabbed to death protecting his family. Kokoro, wanting to see some reason to believe in humanity and to see them worth saving, is convinced by this action, and sends its 1NNO robots en masse to attack and kill the Terminator. Kenta almost goes through with turning on the EMP, having been angered to find out that Misaki is not human, but he is convinced not to do it by a more hopeful Kokoro. That might be some good news, but the end of Terminator Zero sees the Terminator's head being taken to Kokoro. Nothing good can come from this. Even Eiko, in a voice-over, tells us, "Things will get worse before they can get better."

This ending implies a setup for a Season 2 of Terminator Zero. Series showrunner Mattson Tomlin told Netflix that he wants to explore the possibility of changing our fate, adding:

“It would be following these kids as they grow — they survive Judgment Day, and then what? And then they’re in their teens, and then they’re in their twenties, and then they’re in their forties, and then they’re in their sixties, and meanwhile they are jumping all over time trying to fix this mess.”

Much of Season 1 of Terminator Zero spent its time setting up the world and asking a lot of questions. By the end, we had most of the answers, knowing who everyone is, where they came from, their motivations, and where their loyalties lie. Skynet may have been stopped, but we know they're never down for good. Kokoro might end up being the biggest worry. Yes, they were convinced to save humanity, but with their own free will, whatever other convictions they have can't be controlled by man.

