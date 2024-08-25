Skynet is setting its sights on Japan in the new Terminator-inspired anime series, Terminator Zero. It's been five years since we've seen the Terminator franchise on-screen, with Terminator: Dark Fate being the latest installment to not-quite reignite interest in the creatively struggling series. It's been even longer since we've gotten a television series set in the Terminator universe, the last one being the 2008 fan-favorite series, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. It seems the television format has treated the franchise well in the past, so Terminator Zero might be just what the long-running saga needs to reinvent itself for a new generation.

As the war between man and machine rages on in the distant future of 2022, the origins of the brutal conflict are just beginning in the year 1997. Terminator Zero is set to introduce a new cast of characters who will be integral in the impending Skynet invasion, as well as a brand-new class of Terminator (Timothy Olyphant) for the human heroes to outrun. To learn more about the ambitious anime series, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Terminator Zero.

Terminator Zero 2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children. Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 8 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Skynet's invasion of the streaming world is nigh, as all episodes of Terminator Zero will be available to watch starting Thursday, August 29th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Terminator Zero'?

Terminator Zero will be the latest addition to Netflix's animation empire, as that's where the new anime series will be exclusively streaming. Following Blue Eye Samurai's several big wins at the Emmys, Netflix has been betting big on animated stories, and 2024 is no exception. In addition to Terminator Zero, Netflix is also set to release Zack Snyder's mythology series Twilight of the Gods, the latest video game adaptation Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and the long-awaited second season of Arcane.

Does 'Terminator Zero' Have a Trailer?

The trailer for Terminator Zero offers just a small taste of what is in store for the first-ever anime series set in the Terminator universe. The trailer features plenty of recognizable visuals that fans of the franchise should be familiar with, mainly the ever-so iconic design of the titular killer machines. We see a brand-new variant of the infamous T-800 as it stalks humanity's newest hero, Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), who also cryptically narrates the teaser trailer.

Who Stars in 'Terminator Zero'?

Even though he's appeared in every Terminator film, Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be playing the T-800 in Terminator Zero. That said, Schwarzenegger's iconic portrayal is getting a suitable replacement with Justified star Timothy Olyphant. The Emmy-nominated star has no shortage of iconic roles under his belt, including but not limited to Deadwood, The Mandalorian, and Fargo.

Playing opposite to Timothy Olyphant's relentless Terminator is Sonoya Mizuno, who Game of Thrones fans may recognize as Mysaria from House of the Dragon. Mizuno's other work includes Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians, and Maniac. The rest of the star-studded cast of Terminator Zero is rounded out by Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson, The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd, and Castle Rock star André Holland.

What is 'Terminator Zero' About?

The official plot synopsis for Terminator Zero reads as follows:

"A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling — and indestructible — cyborg."

Who is Making 'Terminator Zero'?

Terminator Zero is being developed by Skydance and Production I.G. Production I.G is the same reputable Japanese animation studio behind the Ghost in the Shell franchise, so they have more than a little experience in stories about futuristic cyborgs. Serving as the showrunner for Terminator Zero is Mattson Tomlin, who is best known for their work on Mother/Android, Little Fish, and Project Power.

Are There Any Other 'Terminator' Projects?

The Terminator series first began in 1984, with the original film simply being titled The Terminator. Here, a soldier from the future named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) is sent back in time to protect a waitress named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), who is destined to be the mother of the resistance leader. To combat this, Skynet sends someone of their own - a ruthless, emotionless Terminator who is able to walk among humanity as if he were human himself.

The story continues in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, where Sarah Connor goes from an innocent waitress into a hardened Terminator hunting machine. Her son, John Connor (Edward Furlong) has become the next target of Skynet, being pursued by a newer and much more dangerous Terminator model called the T-1000 (Robert Patrick). Desperate to protect their future leader from harm, the future resistance send back a reprogrammed T-800 to protect John from harm, as well as potentially find a way to stop the apocalyptic Judgment Day from taking place.

The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are widely regarded as the best of the series, while the subsequent sequels haven't been as well received. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is a goofy mess that borders on parody, Terminator Salvation doesn't do the futuristic sci-fi world of the series justice, Terminator Genisys essentially tries to undo everything seen in the first two films, and Terminator: Dark Fate didn't revive the franchise in ways fans were hoping. Arguably the best Terminator follow-up we've gotten thus far is Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which picks up right after where Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off.