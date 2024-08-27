Judgment Day is upon us as the upcoming Terminator Zero edges closer to its release. The series is set between two pivotal time periods - a war-torn 2022 that sees humans and machines do battle and the year 1997 when Skynet achieves self-awareness - as a soldier from the future is sent back in time to keep alive the one man who could save the day. It may sound familiar, but for fans of the franchise, that is as exciting as it could get, with the promise of their favorite premise being evolved into a modern animation nothing short of alluring.

After the series was first announced in February 2021, all eyes have been locked on the project, with production headed by Production I.G and Skydance Television. With an exciting cast announced, a new location for the franchise set, and the suggestion that the series could be as explosive as many had dreamed, the wait is finally almost over to see if that might be true. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch Terminator Zero.

When is 'Terminator Zero' Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Officially, Terminator Zero debuts on Thursday, August 29, 2024, with all episodes airing at once. This is no random date either, with franchise fans instantly able to spot that August 29 is Judgment Day. August 29 isn't just significant for Terminator fans, with the day also marking the debut of three other eye-catching arrivals - Charlie Covell's mysterious Greek mythology dark comedy KAOS, Japanese teen drama Chastity High, and the return of the hotly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for its second season.

Where Can You Watch 'Terminator Zero'?

Image via Netflix

Terminator Zero will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, with the series joining the streamer's many other eye-catching shows.

Watch on Netflix

For those without a subscription that will need one in time for Judgment Day, here is a handy breakdown of all the subscription options:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Sign-Up For Netflix

Can You Watch 'Terminator Zero' Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

As a Netflix exclusive, Terminator Zero will only be available via the streamer. However, for those who prefer their media physical, and don't mind uncertainty, there is a chance that Terminator Zero could one day receive a physical release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. Of course, this has not yet been confirmed, but make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if such a fate befalls this exciting addition to a major franchise.

Watch the 'Terminator Zero' Trailer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer for Terminator Zero was released on July 31 and is available to watch above. Giving fans their first glimpse into the chaotic, warring world of the series, the most notable takeaway is the voice work of Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as resistance fighter Eiko. Mizuno is joined in the cast by the likes of Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood) as the Terminator, André Holland (Moonlight) as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as Koroko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Prophet. The very first image of flesh turning to bone as an awful cloud rips through the red desert certainly sets the tone, with this series aiming to lean stylistically into the horror elements of the original movie. Promising a heartstopping animated adventure come Judgment Day, it seems as if, purely based on the trailer, Terminator Zero is one you won't want to miss. The synopsis for the series reads, "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity."

As well as this breathtaking first trailer, Netflix officially released the opening six minutes of the first episode, treating fans to a full taste of what to expect from the rest of the series. The clip shows Eiko, voiced by Mizuno, being stalked by the intimidating figure of Olyphant's Terminator before the scene spirals into breathless action which includes the Terminator clinging to Eiko's foot as a rope threatens to snap. Check out the full clip below:

Speaking to TUDUM, creator and executive producer Mattson Tomlin spoke about the importance of having a dialogue-free opening, saying:

"I realized the first minutes of the show have to declare what it is. The way to do that was to have a sequence that had no dialogue, that was really planting a flag in letting everybody know this is going to be violent, it’s going to be dark, it’s going to be action-driven, it’s going to be horrific, and it’s going to be arresting. That’s just what it has to be."

What is the 'Terminator Zero' Episode Schedule?

Image via Netflix

As yet, no episode titles or synopses are known for Terminator Zero, but that doesn't stop some interesting information, such as the episode count, from shedding light on what a schedule could look like. Here is a rough example of the upcoming schedule based on the information we currently have:

Episode: Air Date: 1 Thursday, August 29, 2024 2 Thursday, August 29, 2024 3 Thursday, August 29, 2024 4 Thursday, August 29, 2024 5 Thursday, August 29, 2024 6 Thursday, August 29, 2024 7 Thursday, August 29, 2024 8 Thursday, August 29, 2024

Terminator Zero hits Netflix on August 29, 2024.

Terminator Zero (2024) Terminator Zero is a TV show set in a dystopian future where humanity battles against advanced AI and robotic enemies. As new heroes rise to combat the ever-evolving machines, secrets of the past are unveiled, revealing the origins of the Terminator threat. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Timothy Olyphant , Rosario Dawson , Andre Holland , Sonoya Mizuno , Ann Dowd Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Mattson Tomlin

Watch on Netflix