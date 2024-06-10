This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The upcoming anime series, Terminator Zero, will explore a new location - Japan.

The series will have a seemingly supernatural twist, potentially showcasing Skynet in a unique form.

Terminator Zero will follow two timelines, depicting both the future war and Skynet's origins.

It's been a while since we've gotten a truly exceptional Terminator story, but that may finally be changing with the ambitious new anime series, Terminator Zero. Netflix's audacious new take on the groundbreaking action franchise from director James Cameron will be taking fans to a location that the franchise has never explored before - Japan. This is confirmed via some recently released stills from the upcoming show, which also includes a mysterious blue AI and an older individual lighting a flame:

Terminator has always been a science fiction story at it's core, but the images and footage that have been released for Terminator Zero thus far seem notably supernatural. The ghostly figure in particular could be some sort of physical representation of Skynet. Regardless of what the mysterious series has in store, it's abundantly clear that a unique visual style will be omnipresent throughout the latest Terminator story.

What is 'Terminator Zero' About?

As per the official synopsis of the upcoming Terminator show, Terminator Zero will be keeping in line with the live-action films with a narrative set in two timelines:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Terminator Zero will be telling a brand-new story set in the tumultuous Terminator timeline, following a brand-new cast of characters. From the synopsis alone, it seems apparent that the eight-episode anime series will focus on both the post-apocalyptic future where humanity is in an endless battle with Skynet, and the origins of the infamous AI prior to the events of Judgment Day. Apart from that, plot details are still quite slim, and we're still waiting to learn more about the human survivors that will be going up against the hordes of T-800s.

We do know about at least one of the show's cast members, and it's the titular machine that the heroes of Terminator Zero will be facing. Arnold Schwarzenegger is not currently attached to return to the Terminator universe as his career-defining robot, but he'll be getting a more than capable replacement with Justified star Timothy Olyphant. Olyphant will be playing the titular Terminator of Terminator Zero, though whether he will be friend or foe in the new series remains to be seen.

Terminator Zero officially arrives on Netflix on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.