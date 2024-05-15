The Big Picture Terminator Zero premieres on August 29, 2024 on Netflix.

The series features two timelines - 1997 and 2022 - with a soldier sent back to 1997 to protect a scientist.

The Terminator franchise, originating in 1984, has influenced sci-fi and action cinema, with Terminator 2 as a standout sequel.

Netflix has just announced that Terminator Zero, a new animated series set within the Terminator universe, will premiere globally on August 29, 2024. Terminator Zero is created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and the upcoming The Batman II. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will also serve as executive producers, with Production IG Studios handling the animation under the direction of Masashi Kudo. The series consists of eight episodes and introduces new characters to the Terminator franchise.

The story of Terminator Zero alternates between two timelines: 1997 and 2022. In 1997, the AI known as Skynet achieves self-awareness and initiates a war against humanity. By 2022, this conflict has left only a few human survivors battling an army of machines. A soldier from this future war is sent back to 1997 to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist about to launch a new AI system designed to counter Skynet’s impending threat. As Malcolm navigates the ethical challenges of his creation, an assassin from the future pursues him, altering the fate of his three children.

The Legacy of the Terminator Franchise

The Terminator franchise, launched with James Cameron’s 1984 classic, has significantly influenced science fiction and action cinema. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the iconic T-800, the original film's success led to multiple sequels, TV series, comic books, and video games. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) is particularly acclaimed for its visual effects and engaging story, and is widely considered one of the greatest sequels of all time.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), directed by Jonathan Mostow, follows an older John Connor and the new T-X model as Skynet initiates Judgment Day. Terminator Salvation (2009), directed by McG, is set in a post-apocalyptic future, focusing on John Connor’s rise in the resistance. Terminator Genisys (2015), directed by Alan Taylor, reboots the timeline with alternate events.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, acts as a direct sequel to Terminator 2, bringing back Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009), stars Lena Headey and continues the Terminator 2 story While later films received mixed reactions, the franchise maintains a loyal fanbase and continues to explore themes of artificial intelligence, fate, and humanity's resilience. Terminator Zero represents a new chapter, bringing to life new characters and stories while respecting the franchise’s legacy.

Terminator Zero will premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as the series debut approaches.

