Now that Terminator Zero has established itself as one of Netflix's best new titles, fans of the sci-fi anime series are understandably looking forward to what happens next. It's still a little early to tell — the streamer hasn't officially renewed the series for Season 2 yet — but the show's creator Mattson Tomlin talked to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what are his long-term plans for the series.

During the interview, Tomlin talked about the responsibility of delving into one of the most popular sci-fi franchises ever, and revealed that he decided to ignore the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton part of that universe because out of the six movies and spin-off series that The Terminator spawned, very little is explored about what happens in the rest of the world before and during Judgment Day. The screenwriter and showrunner also added what he plans to do if Terminator Zero is picked up for more seasons and which characters he'll focus on:

"I always have to make it personal. It always kind of comes back to being adopted and the Romanian Revolution and all of this stuff that’s built into me. In the event that I get to do multiple seasons, it will be a story that follows these three kids as they grow up through this war that eventually evolves into the future war, and how their various relationships to humans and machines are evolving and are radically different from each other."

Is Terminator Zero Renewed For Season 2?

At Rotten Tomatoes, Terminator Zero boasts a 96% approval rate, meaning that critics certainly love the show. On the Netflix charts, the animated series is already among the top 10 most-watched titles from the streamer, but this week Netflix will unveil the exact numbers that will help fans understand if the show has a chance of returning for additional episodes. The presence of the series in the top 10 is a good indicator, though.

Should Terminator Zero keep going, though, Tomlin will have a lot under his belt. The writer is currently developing Aegon's Conquest, a highly expected HBO series that is another spin-off from the Game of Thrones universe. During the same interview, Tomlin talked about the new series and revealed he's "in the middle of writing the pilot."

The voice cast of Terminator Zero features Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), André Holland (Castle Rock) and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale). Episodes from the series are directed by Masashi Kudo (Bleach).

