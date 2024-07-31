The Big Picture Terminator Zero, the anime adaptation, premieres globally on August 29, coinciding with Judgment Day in the Terminator universe.

The trailer introduces a star-studded voice cast, promising high-stakes battles, time travel, and moral dilemmas.

Set in 2022 and 1997, the show follows the fight against Skynet with stunning animation and a deep exploration of human resilience.

Netflix has just dropped the long-awaited full trailer for Terminator Zero, the anime adaptation set to premiere globally on August 29. This date is particularly notable as it coincides with the infamous Judgment Day within the Terminator universe, the day when Skynet becomes self-aware and initiates its devastating assault on humanity. As we brace ourselves for the impending apocalypse, we can at least find solace in the exciting new content lined up to distract us.

In the newly released trailer, we are introduced to the voice of Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as Eiko, a resistance fighter dispatched from the future to prevent Skynet's looming threat. The impressive voice cast also includes Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood) as the Terminator, André Holland (Moonlight) as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson(Ahsoka) as Koroko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Prophet. The trailer teases a thrilling mix of high-stakes futuristic battles, complex moral dilemmas, nuclear blasts, and mind-bending time travel, promising a captivating experience for both veteran fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. The eight-episode series is helmed by Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and the upcoming The Batman Part II.

What Is 'Terminator Zero' About?

Terminator Zero is set in two critical periods: the war-torn future of 2022, where the last human survivors battle an unending onslaught of machines, and the pivotal year of 1997, when the AI entity Skynet achieves self-awareness and begins its war on humanity. The story follows Eiko, a soldier from the future, who is sent back to 1997 with a mission to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist on the verge of creating an AI system that could rival Skynet. As Malcolm grapples with the ethical implications of his work, he and his three children become the targets of a relentless Terminator sent to eliminate them.

In this dystopian future, The Prophet emerges as a beacon of hope, offering philosophical guidance to humanity and the resistance fighters as they navigate a world shrouded in fear and uncertainty. Despite the dark themes, the animation promises to deliver a visually stunning experience, adding a vibrant layer to the series' exploration of human resilience against artificial intelligence.

Mark your calendars for August 29, 2024, and prepare to immerse yourself in this new chapter of the Terminator universe, exclusively on Netflix, that is if you're not hiding in your bunkers. Check out the trailer above.