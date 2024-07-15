The Big Picture Netflix has released the trailer for Terminator Zero which arrives on August 29, 2024.

The series follows a soldier from the future who is sent back to 1997 to protect a scientist from Skynet.

Created by Mattson Tomlin, Terminator Zero promises top-notch animation quality and gripping storytelling.

Netflix has just released the highly anticipated first trailer for Terminator Zero, with the anime series set to premiere globally on August 29, 2024—known in the Terminator universe as Judgment Day. That date marks a significant point in the lore, when Skynet becomes self-aware and launches its war against humanity. So when the nuclear apocalypse happens, at least we'll have something to watch. Comforting, right?

The teaser trailer introduces Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as the voice of Eiko, a resistance fighter sent back in time to thwart Skynet's impending attack. The voice cast also includes Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood) as the Terminator, André Holland (Moonlight) as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as Koroko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Prophet. The trailer hints at a gripping blend of futuristic warfare, ethical dilemmas, and time-travel twists that promise to captivate both longtime fans and new viewers alike as we all prepare for the inevitable takeover of artificial intelligence.

What Is 'Terminator Zero' About?

The series is set across two pivotal years: 2022, where a future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines, and 1997, when the AI known as Skynet gains self-awareness and initiates its war against humanity. Caught between these two timelines, Eiko, a soldier from the future, is sent back to 1997 to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist developing an AI system designed to compete with Skynet. As Malcolm navigates the ethical dilemmas of his creation, he and his three children become targets of a relentless assassin from the future.

In the future, The Prophet serves as a philosophical guide for humanity and the resistance, attempting to provide hope and direction in a world that is rapidly being covered in darkness, uncertainty and terror. But it's animated, so at least our fears will be nice and colorful.

The eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and, in upcoming projects, The Batman Part II. The production is handled by Skydance and animated by Production I.G Studios, promising top-notch animation quality and compelling storytelling. Known for their work on Ghost in the Shell, Production I.G are bringing the Terminator franchise to an animated format for the first time.

Mark your calendars for August 29, 2024, and get ready to dive into this thrilling new chapter of the Terminator saga on Netflix. Check out the trailer below and the brand-new images above: