Production issues and creative differences were factors that influenced the sooner-than-expected cancellation of Terra Nova after just one season, despite an interesting premise.

Similar to La Brea, Terra Nova showcases a focus on family dynamics while exploring dangers in a prehistoric setting in a Spielberg-inspired manner.

Steven Spielberg is best known for helping define the modern blockbuster – especially with Jurassic Park. The tale of dinosaurs reborn in the modern world turned out to be a smash hit, even launching a franchise that continues today. It only makes sense that Spielberg would apply the same sense of danger and wonder to a television project and that's exactly what happened with Terra Nova. Based on an idea by Kelly Marcel and then produced by Spielberg under his Amblin Television banner, Terra Nova would feature a premise that audiences would be reminded of years later with NBC's La Brea.

What Is 'Terra Nova' About?

Terra Nova's story is set in the year 2149, with an Earth on the brink of extinction due to overpopulation and rampant pollution. A portal through time is established to save what's left of the human race, allowing survivors to travel to an alternate version of the Cretaceous Period and start a new life. The latest batch of survivors includes former policeman Jim Shannon (Jason O'Mara), his wife Elisabeth (Shelley Conn) and their kids Josh (Landon Liborion), Maddy (Naomi Scott) and Zoe (Alana Mansour). Keeping the peace is Commander Nathaniel Taylor (Stephen Lang), the first time traveler who serves as the colony's leader.

Their potentially peaceful existence is threatened by the arrival of the Sixers, a group of mercenaries looking to strip the Cretaceous of its minerals and make a profit back in 2149. Yes, even in the far future, corporations will seek to profit from any source they can find. Shannon and Taylor work together to fight the Sixers, all the while dealing with their own family problems. Josh resents his father for making him travel back in time without being able to see his girlfriend, Maddy gets in danger every other five minutes, and Zoe's entire existence is violating the population control laws of 2149. Taylor, however, is in for the shock of his life as his son Lucas (Ashley Zuckerman) is leading the Sixers. That's not even mentioning the dinosaurs and other dangers that dominate this strange new world.

'Terra Nova' Never Really Got Off The Ground Due To Production Problems

Though it had the might of Spielberg as a producer and a genuinely interesting premise, Terra Nova only lasted a single season. A large part of this was due to the creative turmoil behind the scenes. Originally slated to debut in May 2011, Terra Nova wound up being pushed to the fall due to special effects taking time to finish. On top of that, writers started to depart the project as production stretched on. Craig Silverstein, who helped develop Marcel's original script, left to showrun Nikita for the CW. David Fury (24, Angel) also departed due to "creative differences". Eventually Terra Nova was picked up to full series – a rarity in television back then – but it was canceled in 2012. Netflix tried to pick up the show for a second season, but that road hit a dead end.

In the years following Terra Nova's cancellation, the cast and crew reflected on its ending and what could have been. Showrunner Brannon Braga revealed to Digital Spy that there were ideas for a second season involving a race of evolved dinosaurs, as well as conflict between Shannon and Taylor. "The stuff out in the badlands, [there is] still an army out there, but we were going to find they were being massacred by what could be the possible next step in evolution for the dinosaurs... Then [there would be] a big showdown, and Taylor [Stephen Lang] was going to go crazy... The main source of conflict would be between Taylor and Jim Shannon (Jason O'Mara), and a battle for control of the colony and how to deal with these new dangers."

Scott also reflected on her time filming Terra Nova, and revealed that changes led to the original concept being reworked over time. "I remember there were a lot of political undertones to the original pilot and the meaning, and I think what happens is sometimes that can get diluted into making some type of – not soapy, but it becomes whatever people feel like it needs to be. But sometimes you can dilute something, you lose the uniqueness or the thingy-ness of it, and then it ends up not being really for anyone, or you don’t know where to place it," she told Collider.

How 'Terra Nova' and 'La Brea' Both Draw From 'Jurassic Park'

La Brea features a plot that's somewhat similar to Terra Nova: a group of survivors are pulled into a prehistoric era and soon learn that they've been pulled back in time. However, La Brea doesn't reveal the origins of its "sinkholes" until late in its first season. It also takes a more grounded approach by slowly introducing more futuristic concepts in Seasons 2 and 3. Eventually, the main threat is a group known as the Lazarus Project who wish to strip mine the modern world of resources to save their dying future – similar to the setup of Terra Nova.

Both TV shows also place a heavy focus on family. The Shannon family in Terra Nova may have their ups and downs, but they stick by each other no matter what. Likewise, La Brea focuses on the Harris family as they are initially separated and have to survive the perils of 10,000 B.C. Once again, Spielberg's work on Jurassic Park serves as a major influence, and La Brea also manages to deliver stylistic similarities to Spielberg's other iconic franchise – Indiana Jones. Jurassic Park saw Alan Grant (Sam Neill) become a father figure of sorts to John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) grandchildren. That same sense of legacy is present, albeit more directly, in Terra Nova than in La Brea, thanks to Spielberg's involvement.

