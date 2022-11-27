Louis Vuitton, the legendary luxury goods company, has just released a new commercial for their ongoing campaign featuring the dreamy, painterly eye of legendary film director Terrence Malick. Malick, who is currently working on his upcoming film The Way of the Wind, took a step back from his usual feature-length projects in order to create the new commercial.

The ad is titled "Towards a Dream in the USA," hinting at the central focus of the short film, which was filmed and set in the United States. The project is a part of Louis Vuitton's ongoing campaign of ads featuring various countries across the world. The video opens in a field of tall grass as a boy walks towards a large Louis Vuitton trunk that sits in the middle of the rugged, wild landscape. The boy opens the trunk and sees himself reflected. He folds himself into the trunk. When the trunk is then opened, he has been transported to an entirely different place. The commercial then tumbles into a series of different surreal shots featuring many different landscapes. There is no intense narrative to the ad, but a feeling of being transported as the film features interesting camera work and playful tricks of light and reflection. The ad ends with the trunk floating up into the sky, attached to a balloon.

Malick is known for his passionate visuals and distinctly artistic approach to filmmaking. Stars of his previous projects, such as Christopher Plummer, have noted his unique approach to filmmaking. Currently, Malick is working on a film titled The Way of the Wind, which has been delayed several times. The film stars Mark Rylance as Satan and is a Biblical epic that re-imagines the life of Jesus. To say that the project is ambitious is an understatement.

Viviane Sassen served as the photographer on the ad. Sassen is a Dutch photographer well-known in the world of fine art. Her work focuses on geometric shapes and manipulating the human body in order to create cohesive images. Her work has also been featured in fashion magazines. Sassen and Malick worked together to create a cohesive vision for the new advertisement which you can watch down below. No release date for The Way of the Wind has yet been announced but stay tuned at Collider for future updates.

