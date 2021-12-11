Decades in the making, this journey of discovery is an immersive one-of-a-kind celebration.

MUBI has announced that their curated streaming service will exclusively stream Terrence Malick's Voyage of Time: An IMAX Documentary. The film will be available to stream on the service later in December of this year. Along with the announcement, MUBI has also dropped a new trailer.

The immersive, epic documentary will explore the birth of the universe. The documentary features stunning imagery of subjects both terrestrial and not. The film will explore the history of the cosmos and our world, from the Big Bang to the age of dinosaurs, all the way to the present. Brad Pitt will narrate the documentary.

Voyage of Time will combine research from leading scientists and stunning footage from Dan Glass, a BAFTA-nominated VFX master. Some of the footage from the documentary was also taken from NASA space probes, giving us a glimpse of our solar system from a never-before-seen, panoramic perspective.

Image via MUBI

RELATED: Every Terrence Malick Movie Ranked From Worst to BestThis is Terrence Malick's first documentary project, though he is no stranger to groundbreaking and experimental filmmaking. His previous film The Tree of Life, which was released in 2011, was a philosophical film that approached the meaning of the universe through the lens of one Texas family in the 1950s. The Tree of Life, like Voyage of Time, also heavily featured extraterrestrial imagery and footage of space. Malick was nominated for the Best Director Academy Award for his work on The Tree of Life. The Voyage of Time's narrator, Brad Pitt also starred in the 2011 film.

The Voyage of Time will be available to stream in 4K, presenting the beauty and scope of the universe in completely immersive detail. The Voyage of Time will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI beginning December 17, 2021. The documentary will be available to stream globally, with the exception of China, Japan, CIS, Baltics.

Watch the trailer for Voyage of Time: An IMAX Documentary below:

'The Owl House' Creator Dana Terrace & Art Director Ricky Cometa on Their Fantasy Tale Learn about King's original design, a "spider-unicorn" that never quite came to be, and how the body of a dead titan factors into the fantastical story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email