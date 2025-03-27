One does not have to create a great film to make a lucrative blockbuster. Most blockbusters only have one objective: to entertain the masses. Whether it’s an over-the-top spectacle or just a nostalgic throwback to a different era of filmmaking, these movies just want the audiences to have a good time at the movies. They captured viewers with their sheer entertainment value, wild premises, or significance to a larger story. They might not have the critics' approval, but some manage to carve out a place in pop culture despite their flaws.

This list celebrates those big-budget misfires that are still worth watching, whether it’s a radical reimagination of a classic character or an over-the-top spectacle involving warring alien robots. These blockbuster movies, which have a combined total of over five billion dollars in worldwide gross and two Oscar wins, have at least one redeeming quality that makes them a must-watch for anyone. Because even when they don’t quite work, these blockbusters remind us why we go to the movies in the first place: for entertainment, escapism, and sometimes, just to enjoy the mayhem without thinking too much.

10 'Alien vs. Predator' (2004)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alien vs. Predator delivers what it promised, pitting two of cinema's most iconic creatures against each other in their first crossover film. The story is put in motion when billionaire Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen) funds an expedition to uncover a mysterious ancient pyramid beneath Antarctica. The team of scientists and mercenaries, including Alexa Woods (Sanaa Lathan), quickly discovers they’re caught in the middle of a deadly ritual. The Predators use the hidden temple as a training ground, breeding Xenomorphs to hunt as part of their coming-of-age trials.

It is already notorious that Alien vs. Predator was not well-received by fans of either series or critics. The PG-13 rating hinders its potential, and the plot is too simplistic. However, it's still an entertaining, albeit ridiculous, crossover event. It adds to both of the series' mythologies and is actually quite respectful to the franchises. The action sequences are stylishly well-choreographed, and the film has a killer final girl in Lathan's Alexa Woods, continuing Sigourney Weaver's Ripley's legacy. It is one of the rare franchise crossovers in Hollywood, making it part of a small group that also includes Freddy vs Jason and Godzilla vs Kong. For fans of either franchise, or just fans of sci-fi action horror, Alien vs. Predator is a guilty pleasure that is unabashedly fun.