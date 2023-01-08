For those who may not be all too familiar with horror, it’s pretty easy to think that the genre is all ghosts, ghouls, demonic possessions, and various forms of disembowelment. Though that’s often true, underneath all the gore and torture devices, horror fans tend to have an absolutely wicked (or twisted) sense of humor. While we all adore a great high-budget, bone-chilling horror movie, there’s something extremely cathartic about yelling at your TV while bloody ridiculousness ensues on screen.

Sometimes horror is even more fun when it fails at the very thing it seeks to do – scare you. Instead, these films take you on a rollercoaster of emotions that almost always circle back to you heckling the actors on screen. There are moments of utter disgust, bewilderment, anger, joy, laughter, and (finally) acceptance that you actually enjoyed such a beautiful piece of filth. Though these films are definitely not all that good in a traditional sense, they’re never boring. From the ridiculous plots, outrageously absurd practical effects, questionable CGI, and over-the-top acting… What’s not to love?

Without further ado, these films are sure to have you questioning why you enjoy reveling in absurdity.

Basket Case (1982)

Frank Henenlotter is a master of creating cult classics. His films always manage to toe the line between intentionally funny and so unbearably awkward that those moments become funny anyway. Basket Case is one of those movies whose cover would catch your eye on the shelves of Blockbuster every week until you finally bite the bullet and grab it. The film follows a pair of previously conjoined twins who are angry at their non-consensual separation. What follows are some of the campiest death scenes and fantastically creepy puppetry you’ll ever see. While the 1982 film is a classic, it spawned two worthy sequels that manage to top each other in creating more raunchy and ridiculous antics.

Chopping Mall (1986)

What could possibly be better than a movie about killer robots in a shopping mall? A group of friends decides to stay and party in the mall after hours. They soon realize the new security system does a lot more than just ring alarm bells. Boasting one of the best head explosions in horror, this film is something along the lines of what may happen if the Daleks in Doctor Who were re-purposed into working mall cops.

Though there is sadly no actual chopping in Chopping Mall, it is cheesy 80s goodness wrapped in great one-liners and oozes nostalgia for the glory days of teenage mall rats. Filled with horror tropes galore, this is a great popcorn flick where more ends up flung at the screen than in your mouth.

Frankenhooker (1990)

Another Frank Henenlotter classic, Frankenhooker follows the antics of Jeffery Franken (James Lorinz) who tries to rebuild his girlfriend out of the body parts of dead prostitutes after she meets her untimely demise in a lawnmower incident. If that’s not already a doozy of a plot synopsis, add “super crack” and exploding bodies into the mix, and you get this wonderfully colorful fever dream of a film. Despite the premise coming off as a bit ridiculous on paper, if you can see past its sense of humor, Henenlotter’s film offers a pretty biting satire ripe with more subtext than it is typically given credit for. That ending alone… whew.

Leprechaun (1993)

This film and its subsequent sequels have been staples on the SyFy Channel’s rerun cycle for years. It is so deliciously quotable and Warwick Davis’ portrayal of the titular character is comedic perfection. The plot is simple, it follows a leprechaun who is on the hunt for those who he believes stole his pot of gold. He’ll even go so far as to murder for it.

Following the trend of A-list actors getting some of their first acting credits in horror films, Jennifer Aniston plays our final girl who goes head-to-head with our favorite murderous leprechaun. Not only is this a great horror film to throw on for friends who may be fans of Friends more so than death, but it’s a film that has successfully introduced countless horror fans to the world of a lovable, horrible horror. Leprechaun dares to answer the question of what would happen when Lucky finally catches those meddling kids who are after his Lucky Charms.

Hellbound (1994)

Aaron Norris’ 1994 film shows his brother Chuck Norris kicking ass against Satan’s agent of Hell. The vast majority of it takes the form of a buddy cop film only loosely concerned with coming across as a horror film. The two cops travel to Israel to investigate the murder of a rabbi. During their investigation, they find themselves face to face with a powerful demon sent to destroy the world.

Not many people have heard of or seen this film, and it is probably for good reason. The plot is rather messy, and the acting is cringe city, however, it is the closest thing we’ll ever get to “Chuck Norris Goes to Hell” in the Chuck Norris cinematic universe. For that reason alone, this film works as a strangely hilarious fantasy for fans of the action star.

Uncle Sam (1996)

Uncle Sam is the story of the ultimate Independence Day boogeyman. William Lustig’s film follows an undead war veteran who kills any unpatriotic person he can get his hands on. Not only are holiday horrors often the most fun (and offer great annual film viewing traditions), but they also tend to be the least afraid of really hamming up the comedic elements within the genre. The costuming is hilariously awful, and the acting isn’t much better, but the way in which the film absolutely refuses to take itself seriously is only slightly more charming than it is anger-inducing. It also gets bonus points for being one of the few slasher films where the majority of the action takes place in the daytime as this only exacerbates how silly the killer’s design truly is.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

This film is the definition of a guilty pleasure popcorn flick. It takes place in an offshore research facility that becomes compromised when the sharks they have been experimenting on begin terrorizing the crew. Unsurprisingly, the sharks’ hunger for flesh results in possibly LL Cool J’s best performance on-screen and ingenious usage of animatronic sharks. Samuel L. Jackson also happens to give the best monologue of his acting career. I’m only half joking.

With films like Anaconda and Lake Placid, the 90s were a great time for creature features. Deep Blue Sea manages to make an almost two-hour objectively bad film fly by while providing one of the most satisfying shark deaths put on screen. Don’t worry though, no sharks were harmed in the making of this film.

Jason X (2001)

The tenth installment of the Friday the 13th franchise takes our beloved Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder) to space. After Jason is captured by the government and various experiments reveal he cannot be killed, he is put into cryogenic stasis. This manages to work for a few hundred years until a space crew finds him on Earth and brings him aboard their ship. This choice obviously results in disastrous (and oftentimes hilarious) consequences.

While the film’s reputation is rather contentious among Friday the 13th fans, the film itself is highly aware of its ridiculous premise and leans into it. Not only is the film fun early 2000s sci-fi camp, but its self-referential moments work surprisingly well. The holodeck scene alone is arguably one of the best moments in the franchise. Bonus: Horror master David Cronenberg also makes a fun cameo which is just the icing on the bloody cake.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Undoubtedly the most controversial addition to this list is the much-despised eighth installment in the Halloween franchise. Not only does this film just drip with early 2000s nostalgia, but its premise almost seems even more relevant now than it did twenty years ago. It follows a group of college students who agree to film a reality show in the home of Michael Meyers (Brad Loree). Well, to their detriment, it happened to be the night he came home. Again.

Though the film gets a lot of flack for its poorly written plot and desecration of Michael’s traditionally menacing characterization, it is one of those movies that you can’t help but yell at. This is a film that is absolutely perfect for viewers who enjoy taking their frustrations out on their TV. In this way, despite it being a big departure from the relative seriousness of the Halloween franchise in comparison to other slashers, Resurrection does offer some of the funniest WTF moments in the franchise. One may even dare to say that it is a must-watch for Busta Rhymes’ performance alone.

House of Wax (2005)

This film’s claim to fame upon release was the casting of Paris Hilton in a pretty generic teenage slasher film. Though her casting has largely overshadowed the film’s legacy, Jaume Collet-Serra’s first film has become quite well-regarded as a comfort film for many horror fans. It follows a group of friends on their way to a football game when their car breaks down. While looking for help, they stumble upon a ghost town that centers around a mysterious wax museum. From there, in true slasher fashion, the teens eventually meet their demise one by one. Not only is the set design for this film fantastic, but the kills are incredibly memorable. For an MTV-style teen slasher, it manages to produce quite a few cringe moments that will make you appreciate how creative the filmmakers were with making wax utterly terrifying.

Drive-Thru (2007)

This film is little more than a mess that is hard to look away from, but it’s pretty hard to get tired of killer clowns. Drive-Thru follows the mascot of a fast food joint named “Hella Burger,” Horny the Clown (Van De La Plante), going on a rampage where he gruesomely kills a bunch of teens. Despite Horny’s great design, the film is largely only enjoyable because of how much of a train wreck it truly is.

In many ways, this film feels like a time capsule. Its use of slang and a lot of the comedy come off as incredibly dated, however, these are the same reasons it miraculously manages to hold your attention. Listening to Horny the Clown make food puns as he throws around his meat cleaver is top-tier trashy horror. Interestingly enough, both Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley starred in this film the same year Gossip Girl was released. Talk about a change in scenery.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Last, but certainly not least, we have the newest installment in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. It follows a group of entrepreneurial influencers looking to buy up and gentrify the nearly abandoned Texas town named Harlow. To do so, they have to kick out an elderly woman from her home after claiming they obtained the deed. The subsequent squabble over the rights to the home results in her death from a heart attack. Little do they know, the old woman was the last thing standing between them and the wrath of Leatherface (Mark Burnham).

Attention all gore hounds: This is a film that you watch for the gore and kills, that’s it. Despite the 1974 classic not being nearly as bloody as the title suggests, this newest film brings it in buckets. It is absolutely filthy, mean-spirited, and truly emphasizes the “massacre” in its title. This is not a movie where you are expected to like any of the main characters. In fact, most of them are utterly insufferable as they recite horrifically cringy dialogue that is often more terrifying than the film itself. You’ll have a better viewing experience if you go into it expecting Leatherface to be the hero.