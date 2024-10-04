Even if a movie is bad, it should still maintain some sort of standards or follow basic tropes and rules that have been long-established by many of cinema's greats. Movies like Megalopolis are pretty bad, and many of the unconventional choices made during the process make it seem like a really vivid hallucination rather than an actual film. However, it's clear that someone is still trying to make the movie... well, a movie. That isn't always the case.

Indeed, some genuinely terrible pictures must simply be seen to be believed. Sometimes, movies don't even feel real, whether because they seem to be intentionally doing everything wrong or because they break all the classic rules and not in a good way. These movies are terrible in a unique way, to the point where they must be experienced to fully appreciate their awfulness. They are objectively poorly made and have next to nothing to say, but boy, are they an experience.

10 'Curse of the Zodiac' (2007)

Directed by Ulli Lommel

Curse of the Zodiac came out in 2007, the year when the wildly successful film Zodiac premiered, which was about the real-life Zodiac Killer who terrorized California in the '60s and '70s. Of course, this indie film was trying to profit off of the massive success that the Jake Gyllenhaal movie did. However, Curse of the Zodiac came with the director's personal "flair," which can be seen in most of his movies.

Ulli Lommel is nothing if not consistent. All of his dozens of movies are terrible, but Curse of the Zodiac is easily his worst. One of the hallmarks of his work is the janky editing and the unconventional cinematography, which makes each film feel like a bad acid trip, and not in the good, surrealist horror kind of way. Those looking for the worst editing, look no further than Curse of the Zodiac, another dubious title for this already mediocre movie.

9 'The Amazing Bulk' (2012)

Directed by Lewis Schoenbrun

It's kind of questionable whether The Amazing Bulk is actually supposed to be serious or not. At first glance, it looks like a cheap knock-off of the rising MCU films, which were becoming very popular in 2012. As it goes on, it becomes less and less serious and eventually becomes so bizarre and outlandish that it's actually kind of hilarious. Pretty much every shot is performed with a green screen, which is immediately obvious given the way the characters run in place and can't interact with anything in the cheap-looking backdrops.

The Amazing Bulk is definitely enjoyable due to how laughable it is, but that doesn't mean it isn't terrible.

Beyond that, the acting is pretty dismal and the animated sequences meant to represent the Bulk and the things he encounters look pre-rendered from some sort of 3D animation software. Funniest of all, there is an entire sequence in which the Bulk runs away from the military, only to pass by a collection of strange and unexplained animated assets, like the director is just trying to cram in as many as he can. The Amazing Bulk is definitely enjoyable due to how laughable it is, but that doesn't mean it isn't terrible.

8 'After Last Season' (2009)

Directed by Mark Region

After Last Season is one of the worst movies that many people haven't even heard about. Featuring a blend of live-action and poorly rendered animation, the movie was supposed to be a psychological sci-fi/drama film about students who run an experiment that turns thoughts into images, which is going to help them solve a string of murders. Except nothing about the movie comes together: the sets are made of cardboard and paper, the acting and script are barely even there, and the lighting is some of the worst to ever be seen in film.

After Last Season is so bad that it's not even one of those movies that you can point to and laugh at.

It does have good reviews, likely because the film's director allegedly made hundreds of fake accounts praising the film. After Last Season is really, really bad in every single aspect, and the worst part is that it's supposed to be serious. It's so bad that it's not even one of those movies that you can point and laugh at because that would get old pretty quickly. After Last Season doesn't feel like a real movie at all, and yet, against all odds, it is.

7 'The Avengers' (1998)

Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik

Obviously, 1998's The Avengers is not to be confused with the Marvel franchise. The 1998 film is actually a sequel/reboot to a '60s spy TV show and starred some big names like Ralph Fiennes, Uma Thurman, and the original 007, Sir Sean Connery. Having these A-list actors in a spy/action movie seems like a recipe for success, but ultimately, The Avengers was just one train wreck after another.

The most glaring problem is the editing. Entire chunks are inexplicably left out, making for some jarring and confusing transitions and inconsistent pacing. One minute, the movie is chugging along at a snail's pace, and the next, it's whizzing by at breakneck speed. It kind of felt like the editing team consisted of poorly functioning AI rather than human beings--it's truly bizarre. There's no mistaking that the original series is better than the movie because The Avengers is easily one of the worst spy movies ever made.

6 'Foodfight!' (2012)

Directed by Lawrence Kasanoff

Foodfight! is a movie that remained in a state of development hell for years and years on end. In concept, it was supposed to feature a bunch of grocery store brand names and mascots working together to fight a common evil, starring Charlie Sheen as a detective dog and mascot of a fictional brand. Right off the bat, it sounds like it might be unique, but nothing incredibly promising. Unfortunately, it should have remained in the state of limbo.

The animation is simply atrocious. Though Foodfight! came out in 2012, the 3D looks like something straight out of the 1990s. It really is butt-ugly, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. There are a ton of extremely weird and questionable moments, from puns that don't make sense to randomly singing the French national anthem. It doesn't even feel like a real movie, which is why it's worth seeing: to remind yourself that it really does exist.

5 'Titanic: The Legend Goes On' (2000)

Directed by Camillo Teti

Titanic: The Legend Goes On is an Italian animated musical film that was clearly meant to capitalize on the success of James Cameron's Titanic only a few years prior. However, it was in very, very poor taste. First off, the Titanic is not a legend as the title implies but a very real tragedy in which over 1,500 people perished at sea. Secondly, the movie felt like Frankenstein's monster of several different Disney animated flicks and James Cameron's movies.

It's about a poor girl and a rich man who fall in love aboard the doomed ocean liner, whereas in Cameron's film, it was the other way around. The poor girl has two evil stepsisters and an evil stepmother and makes friends with a bunch of animals... sound familiar? Titanic: The Legend Goes On is littered with bad musical numbers, perhaps the most insulting of which features a dog performing a hip-hop number about partying. Not only is the movie anachronistic, but it's just downright ridiculous. The animation isn't even that good, and the absurd pacing makes it feel like a fever dream that one experiences after watching the live-action movie.

4 'The Room' (2003)

Directed by Tommy Wiseau

Tommy Wiseau's The Room was supposed to be a romantic drama film. There's no action, no need for CGI, practical effects, or bad animation, so it should have been easier to pull off, right? Wrong. Tommy Wiseau stars in the main role, and unfortunately, he's just not very good in it, made worse by the poorly-written dialogue, which is nowhere near how humans actually speak. The movie is littered with unintentionally funny moments that have been plastered all over the internet because of these odd writing decisions.

The dialogue is almost like everyone in the movie is an alien in disguise, desperately trying to seem normal and emulate human speech patterns, which, of course, falls pretty short. Despite its campy awfulness, The Room is still iconic and an all-time classic of cinema that must be viewed in full to completely grasp and appreciate its infamous absurdity because it just can't be put into words.

The Room Release Date June 27, 2003 Cast Tommy Wiseau , Juliette Danielle , Greg Sestero , Philip Haldiman , Carolyn Minnott , Robyn Paris Runtime 99 minutes Writers Tommy Wiseau

3 'Troll 2' (1990)

Directed by Claudio Fragasso

Troll 2 is one of the most classic so-bad-they're-good horror movies, largely due to a viral clip that surfaced in the mid-2000s. If you had been on the internet around 2006, chances are, you'll know exactly what clip that is: Michael (George Hardy) screaming, "Oh my Gooooooooood!" in hilarious fashion as a group of trolls devours his friend. Now, the movie came out in the '90s, when CGI wasn't as widespread as it is today, and it's also an indie flick, so it can be forgiven for its unconvincing practical effects.

But as for Troll 2's acting and dialogue... that's where the real travesty is. The lines and acting are so over-the-top that it can become exhausting. The premise isn't actually that bad and might have worked under better circumstances, but as for its performances, music, and writing, they all come as some of the worst. Still, Troll 2 can and should be watched by anyone willing to witness the birth of an early internet meme or to view a horrible yet strangely rewatchable horror movie.

Troll 2 Release Date October 12, 1990 Cast Michael Stephenson , George Hardy , Margo Prey , Connie Young , Robert Ormsby , Deborah Reed Runtime 95 minutes Writers Rossella Drudi , Claudio Fragasso

2 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Cats was actually a really huge movie — like, from a major studio, an Oscat-winning director, and A-list actors. But even that couldn't save this from being a hot mess. One of the worst movies ever made, Cats is based on an original Broadway musical. Sure, the musical might not be for everyone, but it has found its niche of fans; the movie, however, is for no one. The CGI is horrid, the costuming is embarrassing, and everything about it feels just so inexplicably wrong.

It's hard to believe that such big names and big studios could produce a movie so visually terrible. So hard to believe, in fact, that it simply must be viewed because it's a living testament that even experienced names can produce a cinematic abomination. It's not a particularly "fun" movie, as much as it tries to be, but Cats is certainly worth a viewing if only to see for yourself what all the fuss is about.

1 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Birdemic: Shock and Terror is so much more than just a campy knock-off of Alfred Hitchcock's classic '60s horror film The Birds. The movie features some of the most abysmal CGI ever put into movies, which often delivers some ridiculous, albeit hilarious, results. The acting performances are wooden at best, the plot makes no sense, and the message about environmental protection and global warming may ring true but still comes off as incredibly preachy.

Loads of things happen in the movie for no discernible reason. Birds are suddenly able to spit acid and explode on contact and begin attacking humans before abruptly deciding they've had enough and calling it quits. Birdemic is one of the worst indie movies ever made and has a lot of absurd dialogue and scenes that serve no purpose. It feels like someone's high school film project more than it does an actual movie, which is why it really has to be seen to be believed.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror Release Date February 27, 2010 Cast Alan Bagh , Whitney Moore , Tippi Hedren , Laura Cassidy Runtime 105 minutes Writers James Nguyen

