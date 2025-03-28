It cannot be understated just how much widespread vitriol and backlash the latest live-action Disney remake, Snow White, has been receiving from audiences and online communities alike. Between the various discourses and controversies surrounding the film, various changes and adjustments that were made to the source material, and the overall fatigue of these types of live-action remakes, the film has been at the center of a massive hate campaign.

This is most prominently seen in the film's abysmal IMDb user score of 1.5/10, placing it among the ranks of some of the worst films of all time. Only a select few notoriously terrible films have a worse rating than Snow White, such as Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 and Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, with the vast majority of other infamously terrible films having higher scores than Snow White. These shockingly abysmal films that miraculously have higher scores than Snow White prove to give some perspective and show just how ridiculous the film's 1.5/10 rating truly is.