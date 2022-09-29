Terrifier 2 is the direct sequel to 2016's retro slasher throwback Terrifier, which saw horrifying mime Art the Clown hacking up unlucky victims on Halloween night. Terrifier 2 is said to contain a more developed plot than its brutal predecessor and will feature a final girl in Lauren LaVera's Sienna, something the original film didn't really have. Also unlike the first Terrifier, Terrifier 2 will be released theatrically this October in over 800 theaters nationwide. ScreenRant has debuted an exclusive clip from writer and director Damien Leone's upcoming slasher, which has been getting quite the buzz since its premiere at this year's FrightFest.

The bizarre new clip doesn't feature the typical content one would expect from a clip showcasing Art the Clown, instead taking place in a dream-like production of some sort of Art the Clown-inspired television program. The clip begins with Sienna clad in a cartoonishly wholesome outfit and sporting a confused look. She begins to watch a young boy chow down on a bowl of "Art Crispies," which contain bugs and razor blades. Soon, a woman who seems like the host of a children's program begins to introduce a special guest, before Art himself pops out from a window that looks like it's part of a food truck, much to Sienna's dismay. This clip definitely confirms that Terrifier 2 will be much more dynamic than its predecessor, giving the audience a kind of slasher that they have never seen before.

In addition to LaVera, Terrifier 2 stars David Howard Thornton as the villainous Art the Clown, as well as Felissa Rose, Chris Jericho, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Hartnett, Griffin Santopietro, and Samantha Scaffidi. Bloody Disgusting is releasing the film theatrically before it becomes available to stream on Screambox within the next few months. The film is reportedly even more bloody and brutal than the original film and has a massive runtime of about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Image via Cinedigm

While Terrifier was the first standalone Art the Clown movie, Leone has been utilizing the character for years prior. Art first appeared in Leone's 2008 short film The 9th Circle, before showing up in a 2011 short film version of Terrifier and the 2013 anthology film All Hallow's Eve, which was the feature debut of Leone. Leone has discussed that he has a ton of material for a potential Terrifier 3, so much so that it could even bleed into a Terrifier 4.

Cinedigm is bringing Terrifier 2 to theaters through Iconic Events on October 6. Check out the exclusive clip below: