Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has discussed how an iconic scene from the new film could have been a lot worse. In a recent interview with Variety, he also revealed how the recent slasher was written with a third movie in mind too. Leone said that they considered making the particularly gory scene —which involved Art the Clown ripping off a man's penis — even more gruesome before coming to the conclusion that their ideas were a step "too far" even for the extremely graphic film.

Despite the film's unrated nature, there were still some limits to what could be done. David Howard Thornton, who plays the terrifying Art the Clown, originally suggested a horrifying idea. Leone said:

"Art the Clown likes to play with people’s entrails. There’s the scene where he cuts off a man’s penis. He could have taken it further. We had conversations of things he could do once he took the guy’s penis off. We explored those and joked about it, but then we said, 'No, that’s way too far. That’s too distasteful.' The ideas included, possibly making a balloon animal out of it, or something like that. But we absolutely can’t do that. It was actually David’s suggestion. We’re always trying to one-up each other and come up with sick things, but that was too far for me."

Leone also went on to reveal how the film was written with a third movie in the back of his mind. "I had a Part 3 in mind when writing Part 2. There are so many questions brought up in Part 2 that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I’m going into a Part 3. I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for Part 3, but it’s getting so big that it could potentially split into a Part 4 because I wouldn’t want to make another 2-hour and 20-minute movie. So we’ll see."

Image Via Bloody Disgusting

After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County to enact another Halloween night's worth of nightmare-fueled antics. However, in teenager Sienna Shaw, (Lauren LaVera) he may have met his match. Leone's sequel has had quite an incredible impact in recent weeks and even managed to make its way into mainstream media. Fan reaction has also been incredible, with Stephen King amongst those praising the film. On a budget of $250,000 dollars, the film has now raised $5.91 million at the Box Office.

The Halloween weekend will prove to be the film's fourth weekend in theaters, and it is also available to stream on Screambox. Check out King's tweet and the trailer for Terrifier 2 down below.